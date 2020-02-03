advertisement

We wonder how many of our readers remember this fleeting addition to Leicester’s main street?

It was a branch of the national Allders chain of stores, which stood at the corner of Humberstone’s door for only three and a half years.

The main photo, taken from our records, was taken in September 2001 and shows John Henry, director of Allders Leicester, outside the new store the week it opened.

The company had taken over the three-story premises of another national department store, C&A, which had closed earlier in 2001 after the company announced its decision to withdraw from the UK market.

Mr. Henry said at the time of opening: “We have been planning this for about a year and the store is a new concept, the first of its kind to open in the country.”

Sales closed at Allders in February 2005

Fast forward to February 2005 and “close the sale” posters adorn the store windows after Allders took office in the face of stiff competition from main street rivals.

Allders was an independent business with its original store in Croydon opened in 1862.

In the second half of the 20th century, the company developed into a chain of department stores across England and Wales.

The chain was broken and sold after taking office in 2005, although the Croydon store continued to operate until 2012.

New Primark store on Humberstone Gate takes shape in 2005

The Leicester building was bought by retail giant Primark, which spent £ 110 million to buy and refurbish six Allders stores across the country.

After a £ 1 million redevelopment, the Primark store opened in the fall of 2005.

