Last Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV in South Florida is decided, but a number of women have had a huge impact on the game.

The comeback kid

Demi Lovato is only 27 years old, but has come a long way since appearing in Palm Beach County in 2010 as a cute teenage Disney star for the Jonas Brothers.

Lovato’s profile increased before there was an obvious overdose in 2018.

Then, a week before this year’s Super Bowl, she was amazed at the Grammy Awards with the debut of her new single “Anyone”. The scorching, emotional ballad was written just four days before her hospitalization in 2018.

>> Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato: From obvious drug use to hymn singer: I’m a fighter

At the Super Bowl in Miami Gardens, on the world’s largest stage, Lovato, with an estimated 102 million television viewers, flawlessly performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

She reminded us that she is one of the best singers in the industry today.

In November she said to Teen Vogue: “What I see in the mirror is someone who has overcome a lot.

>> Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato inspires with a flawless, confident national anthem

“I’ve been through a lot and I really see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner there, but I see a fighter and someone who will continue to fight no matter what the challenges are.”

The beautiful is booming

It may have been somewhat overshadowed by Lovoto, but gospel legend Yolanda Adams beat “America the Beautiful” with a children’s choir.

No question, Adams is rarely overshadowed considering that she is not only a singer, but also a record producer, actress and radio host of her own nationally syndicated morning gospel show. And the “First Lady of Modern Gospel” happens to be 6 feet-1, so she definitely stands out.

The Latinas half lit it

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed the halftime show with a distinctive Latin / South Florida flair.

Depending on which social media platform you prefer (Twitter? Facebook?), It was either the best Super Bowl half-time achievement ever that empowered women (from a certain age?) Everywhere, or an exaggerated, sexually charged one made for PG crowd performance, objectifying the woman.

>> Halftime Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira’s show spark debate: Strengthen or objectify?

How it was played in Peoria is open to discussion, but I think few could question the absolute energy they brought to the stage. And the fact that two superstar performers really seemed to like and appreciate each other was a bonus.

>> She is a woman. She is openly gay. And she’ll be making history in the Super Bowl on Sunday

The first woman and openly gay person to train in the Super Bowl

This is Katie Sowers who is training for the San Francisco 49ers. She was the first woman and openly LGBT person to do so in an NFL championship game.

“Yes, it’s historic to be the first,” the 33-year-old Sowers told NFL Network before the game. “There must always be a first person who changes something. But the most important thing I keep saying is to make sure I’m not the last. “

Seasoned corner player Richard Sherman probably said it best during the Super Bow. Although he believes the 49ers who hire them show that the organization has the right attitude, it shouldn’t be uncommon.

“I think it’s something that strikes me and that is important to me, but I’m not trying to admit it because it should be,” Sherman said. “… It should be about who does the job best. Not if you’re a man or a woman; if you’re black, white, orange, pink, yellow. Whatever it is.”

