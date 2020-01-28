advertisement

Atari is one of those Japanese companies that somehow manages to stay in the headlines from time to time despite the fact that it appears to be doing nothing. It’s like the Hitachi of video game makers – once a global powerhouse, but now a radically changed company from what it used to be.

Still, Atari will always have its legendary name, logo, and legacy, whether it’s developing video games for other consoles (which is still the case) or promising limited-edition retro consoles that are stopping crowdfunding websites bring. Everything they do can attract attention.

However, the company now appears to be targeting a completely different street in the gaming market and announces that eight Atari brand hotels will open in major US cities over the next few years – all with a specific gaming theme. Naturally.

Image: Courtesy of Atari

At first glance, the concept of a game hotel where you can stay indoors on vacation seems to be largely counter-intuitive. But they are becoming an ever larger company and are enjoying great popularity among those who use gaming as a primary means of social interaction. Japan opened its first Esports hotel in Osaka last year to cater to the growing number of gaming professionals who want to take part in tournaments in the city.

It seems that Atari is all too keen to win over the emerging American gaming hospitality sector. All eight hotels will have the facilities to support Esports players and they will also have “playgrounds”, some speculating that they will serve as play areas separate from the Esports rooms and for casual gamers.

According to Engadget, the hotels will also have “some amenities outside of the standard pool and gym – restaurants, bars, bakeries, and cinemas will also be part of every building.”

Of course, breakfast is also included.

At this point, it should be noted that Atari, who, as already mentioned, had to finance the development of a retro game console, does not build these hotels out of his own pocket. Rather, they sold the license to a real estate developer for both an upfront fee and a 5% reduction in profits for each hotel.

Atari is reported to open its first branded hotel in Phoenix. Further offices in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle follow.

