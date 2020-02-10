advertisement

The Trump Store on Street Road in Bensalem has everything to do with the 45th President when he’s looking for another term.

A new store opens at Bensalem Plaza on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. – one that is different from the ethnic restaurants and other stores in the Street Road mall.

It’s the Trump store.

The name says it all. The red, white, and blue colored store will sell clothes, pins, buttons, key rings, bracelets and other items that show the name and image of the 45th President of the nation, who has been in the news a lot lately, and if you do didn’t do it don’t know runs for a second term this year.

Shopkeeper Michael Domanico and his wife Monica are expecting a lot of participation on opening day as they did a good job with their mobile shopping cart in North Wildwood, New Jersey, when the president recently visited the coastal city.

Owner of a construction company and t-shirt store called Sik-Nastee Custom T-Shirts and Apparel Co., Michael Domanico, said he started selling Trump t-shirts from his office in Bensalem and realized that he was up to something good. The couple opened a kiosk in Neshaminy Mall that sold both Trump and Democratic items, but found that the Democratic items were not sold.

“Trump people are very passionate about Trump,” said Domanico. “Democrats passionately hate Trump, so they don’t want to buy Bernie (Sanders) or (Elizabeth) Warren.”

The couple said the items available in his Trump store would range from $ 2 for a rubberized bracelet to $ 45 for a hoodie. When they visited an arms show in Oaks over the weekend, they heard people talking about opening their store seeing posts on Facebook, so they expect a lot of participation.

Keith Martin, who also runs a franchise at the mall, said the new business will be good for everyone. “It will be fine … This will make the economy grow,” said Martin.

Does the couple think the president could stop shopping when he’s in Bucks County?

“Oh my god, I would be thrilled,” said Micheal Domanico.

“That would be great, wouldn’t it,” said his wife.

Monica Domanico said that she often comes to Trump’s defense. “I believe in everything he stands for,” she said. “The bottom line is what he’s doing for the country.”

The store is located on 2060 Street Road. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The Domanicos have been leased for one year. They hope their business will flourish until next January when they expect Trump’s second inauguration.

