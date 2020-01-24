advertisement

Do you have what it takes to run a teahouse in the Belper River gardens?

The bosses of the Amber Valley borough council launched a competition to find an experienced commercial operator to manage the city’s new Swiss tea rooms.

Despite recent challenges, the new Swiss teahouses are nearing completion in the spring of 2020, replacing the old point of sale that has fallen into disrepair.

The authority is now looking for an operator, so that the new teahouses can be operational as soon as construction is completed.

Those wishing to participate are asked to provide a menu that reflects the tastes of residents and to ensure that the site is open year round and in the evening during peak season.

Councilor Ben Bellamy, member of the cabinet for regeneration, said: “With the progress made towards the completion of the new Swiss tea rooms, I am delighted to be able to launch this competition which will help us to appoint the right operator and ensure the long-term success of the new Swiss teahouses.

“This is a unique opportunity at the very heart of the World Heritage site.

“The council has already generated a lot of interest, but we would like to offer a new opportunity to anyone who wishes to express their interest in the management of tea rooms.”

Anyone wishing to be considered must have experience in running a successful food business, selling good quality hot and cold food and beverages.

To submit an interest in the project, people must send their contact information by email to enquiry@ambervalley.gov.uk.

The closing date for expressions of interest is February 9, 2020.

