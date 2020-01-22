advertisement

I know this hasn’t happened to either of you, but I’ve raised a couple of children who are so persistent that trying to advise them on their life journeys is like calling into a wind tunnel.

Indeed, now that my kids are in their early twenties, I might as well silently hit my head repeatedly against a concrete wall because it would be easier and funnier.

My friend, who went through this transition, warned me some time ago that the day would come when I would have to shift my power base from the matriarch who gave the orders to a pure counselor.

In fact, today I feel like a CEO who has been fired from her own company because she is a consultant and now has to watch helplessly as newcomers make decisions that they know are a total train accident. And nobody wants to hear what she has to say.

I spend a lot of time walking around and talking to myself about the tiny space I got after being thrown out of the corner office with the big windows where I could watch everything that was going on.

I see very little nowadays, and the reports that are presented to me contain hardly any details and possibly truths.

My kids will not wear the body cameras I bought and they will not turn on the Find My Friends feature on their iPhones. The only way I know what’s going on with them is when they inevitably come and ask me about money. Apparently, I’m still the CFO of this company.

I grill them of course about what they’re going to do with this money, but I’m not entirely sure they’ll tell me the truth.

Child: I need to put gasoline in my car so I can go downtown to the church where we serve lunch to the homeless.

Me: It is 8 p.m. Call me crazy, but I think lunch is long over. “

Child: Oh yeah. Well, I used to serve lunch to the homeless and now my gas tank is empty and I know you want to support my altruistic endeavors.

Me: I thought you skated on the beach this afternoon. I saw a video you posted.

Child: Yes, but we skated after feeding the homeless. Please mom, I don’t have petrol in my car.

Sad doggy eyes look at me without blinking. They both know that if you call me mom, it softens my heart.

Me: Okay, there is some money here, but when are you going to pay for the parking ticket you got? You are sorry if you do not pay for it now as it will only become more expensive. Trust me, the DMV will find you at some point and extract its pound of meat with a cleaver.

Child: Yes, yes, mom, don’t worry. It is settled.

Me: And while we were talking about the subject, I thought you would … “

Child: Yes, yes, mom. Thanks for the money. I have to go.”

Me: No! Waiting! I need to talk to you about it … “

Noise from the slamming door.

Sound of me bumping my head against the wall.

Luckily for me, most of the life choices my children make without my input are not that terrible.

None of them married a Manson believer in prison, became a Scientologist, or bought a Hyundai or Justin Bieber album.

Still, when Curly Girl announced yesterday that she wanted to go to the bartender school, I warned her not to slow down and think about it.

I worked as a cocktail waitress and occasional bartender when I was her age and I liked it, although not the part where I was groped by strangers. (No one wants to tap me these days, but if I did, I would use my taser.)

I am not morally against the concept of bartending, although it horrified my parents at the time. But she just turned 21. She has barely ever been to a bar. I think it might be a good idea for her to gasp and work for a while before deciding to invest money in a class.

Apparently my advice is not necessary because she already knows everything.

Fortunately, her brother knows everything too, so I don’t have to worry about talking to him about his life decisions, even if they sometimes seem sketchy.

“I got it, mom,” is the sentence I usually hear when I try unsuccessfully to convey my golden words of wisdom to them.

“Maybe that’s not a good idea …” I mutter after them as they walk out the door with a firm hand.

Cat Stevens, you were looking for a stubborn woman. How did it go for you?

I want to say that later I’m not one of those mothers who says, “I told you.” But I say it.

And I remind her of the expression: “If you don’t succeed at first, do as your mother told you.”

