advertisement

If you have received a new video game console as a gift for Christmas or Hanukkah, you are now clearly psychic. We are even surprised that you stopped playing long enough to read this message. You will be glad that you did, because there are now a lot of bestseller games that are now being discounted in Amazon’s huge Christmas sale.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, go directly to the best-selling Nintendo Switch games page on the Amazon site. You’ll find discounts between $ 5 and $ 15 on the most popular Switch games available, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Just Dance 2020, Super Mario Party and Super Mario Maker 2. PlayStation 4 owners will receive even larger discounts of up to $ 30 on top-selling PS4 games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition. Finally, Xbox One gamers can enjoy discounts of up to $ 35 on great games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3.

Here you will find the best offers for the most popular video games that are now available for Switch, PS4 and Xbox:

advertisement

Nintendo Switch games

PlayStation 4 games

Xbox One games

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement