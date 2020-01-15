advertisement

The image of the controversial singer who burns social networks

It’s no secret that every world star pulls Photoshop from time to time. Your followers know and accept it. The problem is that in many cases, the fact that they retouch their body and face turns against them.

There have been names as big as Kim Kardashian many times, Jennifer Lopez. lady Gaga or Selena Gomez were portrayed when real photos showed up showing the great work of the edition’s professionals.

And that obviously did nothing more than generate a whole series of comments against him. But be careful, maybe none of the controversy in which they play the leading role can be brought to the same level as the other Madonna she now has the leading role in.

Madonna’s picture

And there is a comparison in the networks where we can see the singer in very small clothes. A comparison in which the excessive use of Photoshop is more than obvious and has sparked a wave of criticism of the queen of pop on social networks.

The truth is that as much as Madonna fans have tried to defend this, there are much more negative than positive comments in this case. It seems that the famous and controversial American singer, unlike others, has had no good business over the years.

Your haters who feel like it are always there to prove it. In that case, they did it, and how.

