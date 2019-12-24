advertisement

If nothing strange happens in the next few days, Nicki Minaj will close in 2019 as one of the most visited Instagram girl, The singer already has 109 million followers,

ANDA rap era away from artists like Ariana Grande, the adds 168 million followers, And also Selena Gomez, who is with 163 million fans, the second most common woman on the social network.

Also from Kim Kardashian or Kylie JennerWith 154 million Fans everyone. Or from that 136 M from Beyoncé,

However, it surpasses other renowned artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Who is there 107 million of pendant, O Shakirathat gradually surpasses 60M,

Nicki Minaj goes through the surgeon

Nicki Minaj s and calls the Barbie, And although it doesn’t look like the famous doll, it can boast a stunning figure. One that some compare with that of Kardashian, How tight and extreme your clothes look is to blame.

A body that is not a natural product. The composer shaped it for the plastic surgeon to his taste. And although not many circulate through the networks, you can find photos of the actress before undergoing the numerous scalpel sessions she has gone through.

This is Nicki Minaj before the surgery

Snapshots like the ones we share in the following lines are unrecognizable Nicky is seen without one of the vertiginous curves that characterize it. ON Minaj These few would say she is, and that shows how far the plastic surgeon’s skills can go.

If you dare to see Nicky Minaj Do not wait any longer before the operation. Do you recognize them

