Cardi B is currently a reference both in social networks and in the world of music. The New Yorker has managed to catch an impact that reaches all corners of the world.

InstagramCardi B adds 57.7 million followers, A figure that is far from the 171 Million followers of Ariana Grande or 165 M Fans of Selena Gomez, but that exceeds Celebrities like how Natti Natasha (21.2 M) Becky G (23.6 M) or Emily Ratajkowski (25.1 M).

In music, the artist has been at the forefront for years, putting songs among the most heard, which also includes dozens of awards, recognitions and nominations for the Billboard Music Awards or the grammy,

In addition, she also showed that she is not dropping the rings because she is an actress. She recently attended Hustlers With Jennifer Lopez, And since then, after participating in 2015 in the American Reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York didn’t stop rising like foam.

Difficult beginnings

But the Bronx It wasn’t always easy for rappers to get where they are. But on the contrary. It girl suffered a very difficult childhood and was surrounded by poverty. As a teenager, she became a victim of gender-based violence. And with 19 years old She started to work as a stripper. She had no other when she wanted to leave the well she was in.

With the money, she took out multiple surgeries to get more tips, and finally she could shape a future. And what if she has.

The picture without makeup from Cardi B

therefore Cardi B is back from everything. Only a few lessons give the artist information about life. And it’s one of those who defy criticism that can be read about it on social networks.

So she has no problem showing up without a pinch of makeup, the way it really is, the way she does in the next selfie that circulates through the networks. A photo of scandal in the Cardi B doesn’t seem far away.

