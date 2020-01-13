advertisement

Ariana Grande it starts 2020 with the aim of being above the others: always staying up to date Instagram celebrity, And it is the case that the singer is the woman who accumulates more followers in the social network.

Ariana reached 171 million fans. A number that in principle would not cost you to accomplish the task. They are a few more than the 165 million fans Selena Gomez Has. And the 157 million of Kylie Jenner and 156 M by Kim Kardashian, But you never know.

Ariana Grande is sweeping the net

And eye. Will it be the most followed by the social network? It seems difficult because it can only be done Cristiano Ronaldo, with more than 190 m from fans and beyond Instagram, with more than 300 m, But not impossible.

What is clear is that if there is overcrowded talent, wherever it goes. And that will continue to be the reference for women in the network. And if you’ve somehow achieved the effect, it’s mainly due to your talent as an artist, both as an actress and as a singer.

The before and after of Ariana Grande

Although it must be said that their physique also has something to do with their growth. At the 26 It is considered one of the most beautiful girl on the international scene. It has a build that leaves very few indifferent.

An aspect that is, however, not entirely natural. At least the comparative numbers think as shown below. Two photos from before and after celebrity in which certain changes, which have very little of the natural, are reflected.

