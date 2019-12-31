advertisement

It was not the best week of my life. A death. A funeral. With a heavy heart, I drove to the Irish Ferries Dublin Swift at 7 a.m. on Sunday to return to London, a two-hour drive across the Irish Sea and then a six-hour drive on the highways in front of me.

I left home in North Co Dublin at 6 a.m. after drinking a cup of coffee because I knew I would get a decent breakfast on board. But the portents weren’t good from the start: the café at the terminal in Dublin harbor was closed. So no hot tea or coffee. A vending machine offered chips and snickers. Hardly breakfast. I would wait until I’m on the boat.

To cheer myself up after a terrible week, I presented an extra € 18 on the bow of the ship (in addition to the outward flight price of € 200) to enter the area of ​​the Trinity Club class. I have been a frequent traveler with Irish Ferries for years and have bought all tariffs in all classes on all of their boats. I drove this new Swift last year (it replaced the original fast ferry Jonathan Swift) and admired its fashionable, asymmetrical, colored carpets and subtle beige, navy, and grayscale palette.

What was put in front of me looked like it had already been eaten and soaked up: two pale, veiny sausages made from a mixture of baked beans and something that looked like scrambled eggs but looked like curdled milk

For a fee of € 18, you can get a selection of newspapers, unlimited tea and coffee, wine or beer, and a good selection of small dishes, from fresh fruit and yoghurt to gummy breakfast cheeses and pieces of meat that appeal to continental Europeans.

If it brought to life Irish Ferries, the Dublin Swift, said last April that it “took the opportunity to improve the selection and style of its dining and entertainment offerings. With completely redesigned menus using the best Irish ingredients from recognized and traditional suppliers, there are several modern dining options to choose from. “

I read a menu from my leather seat. At the top of the list was the “Full Irish Breakfast”: two sausages, two slices of bacon, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, baked beans, fried tomatoes and slices of blood sausage.

Full Irish breakfast: Helen O’Rahilly’s bill

The price for the entire Schebang plus two slices of toast was € 12.50. It was the perfect carbo loader I needed to prepare for the long drive home. A helpful, smiling employee took my order. then I made a cup of Barry´s Tea and waited anxiously.

What was put in front of me looked as if it had already been eaten and soaked up: two pale, vein-rich sausage tubes that stood out from under a red and yellow mixture of baked beans and something that looked like scrambled eggs but looked like sour milk.

The light rolling of the ship in the Irish Sea intensified the movement of the apparently gray liquid waves that rippled under the fat edges of the beige slices of bacon.

Three lumps of crushed tomato had the vinegar taste of tin. The mushrooms were anti-Diluvians: crumpled, crumpled and exuded a vague hint of mold socks. There was also hash browns – hard and leaking oil.

On a side plate were two slices of white bread, disguised as toast. It looked as if the bread had not been placed in a toaster, but only in the same kitchen: there was a trace of a brief contact with a heated thread on both slices. The Pat Irish Butter (I’ve never eaten butter) was the best part of the presentation. The tea made by my beautiful hand was lovely.

When I tried to cut off the end of a sausage, it slipped off the plate and landed on this beautiful new carpet. It might have tasted better if you put it there. Who knows? I would definitely not eat it. I just wanted to see what’s in the skin. It wasn’t pretty.

I nibbled on the black and white pudding. Clonakilty. Soothing. But I doubt that Clonakilty would be happy to be associated with the other pork products on this plate from hell.

Irish Ferries offered me a free club class upgrade on my next trip – and a full Irish breakfast in-house. Thanks, but next time I’ll bring my own breakfast roll

I left almost all of the gray melange on the plate. I ate a slice of warm, damp “toast”. I closed my eyes and pretended to be asleep. I couldn’t even get myself to explain to the friendly waitress why the plate was still full. I paid € 12.50 for this nightmarish breakfast plate before I disembarked. I had lost the will to complain at all.

My belated reaction would be to post my photos on Twitter to warn future travelers of this deceptive version of a full Irish.

To be fair, Irish Ferries quickly apologized: “It seems that this is not the appetizing standard that we would expect from our local Irish products when served to our customers, and we sincerely apologize for it.”

Best of all: it offered me a free upgrade for the club class on my next trip and, waiting for a full Irish breakfast for the house. Thank you, Irish Ferries, but next time I’ll bring my own breakfast roll.

Helen O’Rahilly is a television producer, former managing director of BBC and RTÉ and former editor of Watchdog, the BBC consumer series

