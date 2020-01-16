advertisement

As wildfires raged in Australia in early 2020, an interesting claim about wombats, a short-legged marsupial, began to circulate on social media. According to this rumor, wombats braved the fires to find lost animals and then brought them back to their burrows for safety:

Reports from Australia indicate that countless small animals have escaped death because wombats, in an unusual way, have chosen to share their massive and complex burrows. Even reports indicate that they have been observed exhibiting “shepherd behavior”.

Although this social media post claims that it is based on “Australian reports”, we have not seen any documentation on these alleged heroic wombats. In fact, a number of Australian experts have said they are skeptical of the claims.

Jackie French, author and director of the Wombat Foundation, told IFLScience:

“The wombats are extremely short-sighted. They mainly focus on food and dirt. It would be difficult for them to see well enough for a shepherd, and I haven’t seen one either. “

Scott Carver, lecturer in wildlife ecology at the University of Tasmania, told the Associated Press that there was no evidence that wombats “shared or encouraged other animals” to take refuge in their burrows.

Although wombats are not actively looking for animals in need, it is entirely possible that distressed creatures have infiltrated wombat burrows alone. The wombats are effective diggers and can create burrows up to 650 feet. Associate Professor Steve Johnston of the University of Queensland also noted that wombats could abandon these underground tunnels to dig a new one. This leaves some opportunities for other animals to seek refuge.

Johnston told the Brisbane Times:

“Many of these wombat burrows could be empty, so animals could easily make their way through these burrows to escape the fire … Wombats will often make a burrow system and then move around, so that these empty burrows open ( other animals). “

The wombats are generally very territorial and even charge and hunt animals that invade their space. However, University of Melbourne students installed cameras near a wombat burrow in 2019 and found other animals, including koalas and rabbits, venturing inside these underground tunnels. .

Kath Handasyde, an expert in the ecology and physiology of native mammals, said that the wombat was probably sleeping or in another room when these other animals explored the burrow:

The wombat was probably asleep in a rest room when the koala wandered the burrow and then came out.

“The wombats can be a little bit acerbic. If the koala had encountered the wombat, it probably would have been chased and would not have been as relaxed as we can see in the photos. In fact, we can even see it stops to sniff the ground, so it’s very relaxed, ”says Dr. Handasyde.

In short, wombats do not actively graze animals in their burrows for their safety. However, it is certainly possible that animals fleeing the fires took refuge in the wombats’ underground tunnels. In fact, the Center for Biological Diversity shared a video taken during the Australian fires in 2020 showing how an animal, the common brown butterfly, used wombat holes to survive the flames:

How do butterflies survive #AustralianFires? Julie Favell was putting out the water for the wildlife that survived the fires when she saw common brown butterflies (Heteronympha merope) floating in a wet wombat hole.

Julie Favell images pic.twitter.com/0eJtwJyS1J

– Center for Bio Div (@CenterForBioDiv) January 14, 2020

Greenpeace Australia, the social media account that posted the viral message told in the introduction to this story, then updated its Instagram post to remove the “shepherd” part of the claim:

