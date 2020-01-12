advertisement

At this point, Zlatan Ibrahimovic probably saved the picture somewhere on his phone. You will almost certainly have seen it; the one with Ibrahimovic in profile, dressed in an angel’s robe and arm wrestling – an expression of blissful concentration on his face – with a yearning devil.

He first used it when memory serves it when he signed a new contract with Manchester United in 2017, a summer after moving to England to represent his swan song. The iconography is a bit unclear: Ibrahimovic is committed to United – known to all but his own fans as the Red Devils – but in the picture he seems to be competing with the Devil. Angels and devils traditionally stand on different sides of the conflict.

He reintroduced it a few weeks ago in late December when he confirmed his long-awaited return from Major League Soccer to Europe, this time with AC Milan: another team that plays in red and black, another team that does it is known, though less officially, than the devils.

advertisement

“Same Zlatan” was the headline. “Another devil.”

It is difficult to date exactly when this tick started. Ibrahimovic was certainly always a pronounced character who was not afraid to tell the world how he felt. He has never doubted how special he is in Malmö, his home club. It is naturally exposed to boast and exaggeration.

However, Ibrahimovic’s personality is not the same as Zlatan’s. It began – roughly estimated – with the publication of his memoir “I Am Zlatan” in 2011.

In retrospect, this book meant a fundamental change. It was the moment when Ibrahimovic gave up any attempt to resist his selfish reputation and decided to go along with not only being a Zlatan but also playing it. It was the moment when he talked about lions.

Like the image of the angel Zlatan, the lion is a leitmotif in many of his public statements. His Instagram biography says, “Lions don’t compare to humans.” This is a quote he conjured up in a television interview while playing for United. He is clearly very happy with it.

The decision paid off, of course. For a long time, Ibrahimovic was considered a kind of flat-track bully: a star for teams that could defeat all of their home opponents but were unable to shine on the biggest stages. He’ll retire without winning the Champions League. He never scored a goal at a World Cup.

However, his perception has – rightly – changed in recent years. England was always the last bastion of cynicism over Ibrahimovic. Scoring four goals in a Swedish friendly in 2012 helped overcome that opposition, and his achievements in his two years with United, even late in his career, eliminated the rest.

Nonsensical statements

But what England really loved was not Ibrahimovic, the striker, but “Zlatan”, the cartoon, the marketing creation, the content provider.

England loves eccentrics, but increasingly and to the detriment of the nation, she also loves jokes: an entire country that is in the hands of anyone who says something that is outrageous enough to bring the Lols. (For more evidence, see: The British General Election, 2019.)

It was this second wave of viral fame, like his gold-plated résumé, that made him such a coup for MLS. David Villa is comparable to Ibrahimovic in many ways, but when he arrived in America, he did not justify a number of great full-page newspaper advertisements explaining his intention to conquer a city.

It would be interesting to know how much of it is an accident and how much design, how much of the PR strategy – and make no mistake, “Zlatan” is, in a way, a PR campaign – organic, an enhanced version of Ibrahimovic’s own Personality, and how much is confection.

It always felt like Ibrahimovic was in the joke and was delivering the lines with a smile and a wink, but it’s impossible to be sure.

Over time, it has become easier to believe that he is not. It has been almost a decade since his book was published: nine years of nonsensical statements and clever lines and comparisons with top robbers. The tick begins to thin. At some point even those who are still laughing will find that the joke has subsided some time ago.

Maybe it doesn’t matter until then. Ibrahimovic will retire. He will have the last drop of his talent to play a game and his talent to play a role. But maybe it matters. If we remember him, we may remember the character, not the player. Maybe we’ll remember the joke and not why it was funny. – The New York Times

advertisement