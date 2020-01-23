advertisement

We haven’t seen the kind of traffic jam or frustration when parking or uploading to the mountains for a while as we’ve seen in the past few weeks.

Much of it can be laid at the feet of Mother Nature, as it has finally snowed heavily in the resort.

But some of these frustrations come from human behavior – for example, from people who still drive without proper tires or have the experience to deal with the conditions – and let’s plan a long weekend in the United States.

And simple calculations say that long waits will be a reality when thousands flock to the four valley entry points into the Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains to try the powder after a downright drought in December.

Unfortunately, these frustrating experiences cause people to let off steam on social media, complain to Whistler Blackcomb, and are generally very unfortunate visitors to our resort.

This is nothing new – the pages of Pique have been filled with stories about this type of topic, in which people raise concerns that we suffer from over-tourism. In 2017, concerns about traffic congestion led to the redesign of the traffic advisory group.

In November of the same year, five strategic areas were highlighted: increased efficiency on Autobahn 99, improved transit, better parking management, active transport options and “other”.

Part of this plan was to pursue a regional transit strategy (estimated cost: $ 3.31 million) with corridor and government partners with the hope of getting more buses on the road. The province said short-sightedly last summer that the plan was not feasible from their perspective.

Just a few weeks ago we learned about the work of Tourism Whistler (TW), which aims to define what really sets Whistler apart and to outline the long-term vision and strategy for an “ideal tourism” in the future. The results should not only guide TW’s marketing by targeting guests who best match Whistler’s values ​​and interests, but also provide a “filter” to local businesses and policy makers to help them make decisions about things Programming and infrastructure investments supported.

If you wish, we will address the type of visitor who Whistler and its surroundings will enjoy and come back to and tell their friends about.

Many of those recently bogged down on the freeway may have been holding an Epic Day Pass – Vail Resorts introduced this pass here last year. This allows you to ski for just one day at a reduced price, with the offer getting better as the number of days purchased increases. This replaced the old one-day Whistler Blackcomb (WB) Edge cards, the loss of which many people from the lower mainland complained about. The loss of such day passes made WB too expensive for casual skiers.

There can be little doubt that the experience many visitors have had recently is exactly the kind of experience TW tries to avoid in order to highlight our trademark.

But these things are not completely under our control – you simply cannot allow people to flock to the mountain if there are safety concerns.

Really, there are no easy solutions to these experiences of our guests.

One ski resort, Crystal Mountain, Washington, took an extreme step earlier this month to protect the experience of its snow shovels both on and off the mountain.

In the case of Crystal Mountain, COO and President of the resort, Frank DeBerry, said in an open letter to the ski and boarding community: “We particularly regret those who have tried skiing or skiing with us, and that turned around or were very late. We don’t want our guests or our community to feel that way. We’ve heard your frustration with a steady stream of emails, phone calls, and social media posts. “

After DeBerry takes the time to “clear the last weekends of this congestion”, the resort will stop selling walk-in tickets at the ticket desks on weekends and holidays to allow skiers to visit our roads and park infrastructure designed to handle , “

Our mountains have enormous capacity – the hourly lift capacity is 69,939 (on both mountains), there are 200 trails and 8,171 hectares for skiing – but sometimes it doesn’t feel like standing in line for anything for more than an hour upload.

Our highway transports an average of 11,733 cars to Whistler every day, the capacity is apparently 1,650 cars per hour. Note that when the $ 600 million upgrade was implemented, the province predicted that by 2025 we would reach 12,000 cars a day. We are clearly well ahead of this schedule.

Are there lessons to be learned from Crystal Mountain’s action? For example, should we consider taking a page out of a resort like Disney where tickets are timestamped?

Maybe last weekend’s chaos doesn’t happen enough to worry about it, or we should think outside the box to protect the visitor experience, though Our experience tells us that we are approaching a perfect storm of high tourism.

