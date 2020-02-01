advertisement

Whichever way you look at it, £ 5 for a haircut is a chisel.

This is exactly what it cost an office worker to get his hair cut in Leicester city center.

He left Granby Street to go to Head2Head at 4 p.m. and head straight for an empty chair.

Ten minutes later, he left 5 pounds lighter and the wind whistling around his newly exposed ears.

“It is an incredible value,” he said. “A fiver? That’s how much you pay for a pint of lager European beer in a downtown bar.

Head2Head

“The staff were polite and intelligent and the room warm and welcoming.

“Honestly, I don’t know how they can do it for a fiver but I’m glad they can.

“As a customer, I am very happy.

“And they even cut my eyebrows.”

LeicestershireLive has appeared in nine other salons and hair salons to see how much they charge for cutting their least expensive gentlemen.

Here are the results:

The men’s room

The men’s room

King Street

£ 15.

Hairdressers hairstyles

Market Street

£ 20

Jordan’s

Loselby Lane

£ 10

Headcase, Jordan, Cutting Room and Jazz

Jazz hair design

Place Saint-Nicolas

£ 15

The cutting room

Market Street

£ 26.50

Barbers in the city

Rutland Street

£ 12

The Daily Male, Homme and Co, Cartel’s and City Barbers

Cartel

Loseby Lane

£ 20

Man & Co

Main street

£ 10

The daily male

Main street

£ 10

Head2Head

Granby Street

£ 5

Do you know of a cheaper haircut in the city center?

Is there even a cheaper haircut everywhere in Leicester?

Let us know in the comments or send an email to newsdesk@leicestermercury.co.uk

.

