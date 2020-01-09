advertisement

“Chinese spyware pre-installed on all Samsung phones (and tablets)” explains the title of a message from earlier this week that is triggering a major storm on Reddit. In it, the author starts an analysis of a tool in the Samsung Device Care mobile app – specifically, the storage scanner feature in the app (which cannot be deleted by the user). The scanner is useful because it can find unnecessary files on your phone and delete them to free up space. The problem, however, is that the writer of this post says he apparently sent the scanner data to domains in China.

What further fueled the brand, at least for the writer, is discovering that the scanner was made through a partnership with a Chinese company called Qihoo 360 that has made news in the past about the Chinese government’s censorship requirement. You can probably see how the conclusions in the post came out of that, along with the fact that a scanner would probably need access to everything on your phone to determine what actually is junk, right?

“We, as consumers, paid a premium on our devices, but why are we exposed to the same privacy threats that are rampant to Chinese phone brands?” The Reddit post continues. “I understand that Samsung must somehow earn money from their partnerships with devices, but please, partner with a much more reliable company.”

For its part, Samsung found this problem serious enough to justify an answer.

According to the company, the only data it sends to Qihoo is generic and has to do with things like what phone model the user has, storage capacity and what operating system it uses. “Samsung takes the protection of our users’ data very seriously and we design our products with the highest privacy and security,” one company representative told one news release in response to the Reddit post. “The storage optimization process, including scanning and deleting unwanted files, is fully managed by the Samsung device care solution.”

This may raise the issue, but it is still a reminder of how the US versus Huawei tiff started in the first place, the first fearing that Huawei should be considered and abolished as a proxy for the Chinese government his skirt and shares data from private users about everyone, at any time, whenever the Chinese government so requests (something that Huawei continues to emphasize that it would never do, inappropriate).

Image source: Ahn Young-joon / AP / Shutterstock

