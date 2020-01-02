advertisement

Do you want to make a simple change for the new year that makes you feel more rested and energized throughout the year? It is as simple as getting an alarm clock with a light alarm so that you wake up gradually and comfortably instead of waking up to a screaming alarm clock. The Philips model that everyone loves is worth every penny for $ 140, but you can get other popular models that work just as well for much less money. For example, at the moment Prime members can save 20% and get the best-selling LBell Wake-Up Light alarm clock for just $ 39.89!

Here are the bullets from the product page:

💗 【Wake up Sunrise alarm clock】 Sunrise simulation, similar to a sunrise, the alarm light gradually changes color and brightness from dark red to bright yellow before the alarm goes off. The improved alarm light contains more functions, you can set the lighting time, lighting brightness and alarm volume. More user-friendly for your different needs.

💗 【Sleep assist function Alarm clock】 Simulate the sunset function and set the brightness, duration, sleep music and volume in advance. The light gradually dims with music and helps you fall asleep quickly. As soon as the set time has been reached, the sleep aid function is automatically switched off.

💗 【FM radio clock】 The clock radio offers the latest news and exciting moments and can store up to 40 channels. Press the FM button for 2 seconds and it will become a star and automatically scan all stations. In addition, the radio can also be set to alarm and sleep assistance sound.

【【Dual alarm clock function】 Given that different alarms may need to be set, we have added another alarm setting to this alarm light. You can set one of the alarms for weekdays and another for the weekend, or one for you and another for your partner. In addition, you can choose 7 different natural sounds to set the alarm, with the snooze function you can get up 9 minutes late.

💗 【8 colors Light Alarm clock & USB port】 The wake-up light has 7 different colors of light and 20 levels of warm light. You can use it for different occasions, such as night light, reading light or mood light. What makes you unexpected is that there is a USB charging port behind this alarm clock. When you use the alarm clock, you can also charge your phone or other devices at the same time.

