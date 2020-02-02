advertisement

SEATTLE – People around the world are buying protective face masks in hopes of keeping the new virus out of China. Some companies have requested them for employees. The schools in South Korea advised parents to provide their children with masks and hand disinfectants after their winter vacation.

But do the masks work? It depends on.

All of the viruses are small enough to penetrate a typical medical belt mask, but the germs generally don’t spread individually in the air, said Dr. Mark Denison from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Denison examines SARS and MERS, which are coronaviruses, the same family as the new virus.

Instead, viruses ride from person to person for droplets from a sneeze or cough. These droplets land on hands and other surfaces where they are touched by others who then touch their own eyes, noses or mouths.

Masks can protect large droplets from sneezing or coughing. That means they have some value, said Denison.

In addition, someone in a mask cannot touch their own nose and mouth. This can prevent the wearer from picking up germs left on surfaces by someone who is sick, he said.

Masks are “a very sensible precaution,” while scientists are studying how the new virus is transmitted, said Trudie Lang, a researcher at Oxford University.

However, none of this is based on rigorous research. No one compared groups of masked and unmasked people by exposing them to the new germ, Denison said. A 2017 review of health worker studies suggested that masks provide some protection against SARS.

The best way to avoid getting sick from the new virus is to wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. This is also the advice to avoid cold and flu viruses.

The disease control and prevention centers recommend masks for people who are being tested for the new virus, people who have been confirmed to do so, household members and caregivers. The flight crew should offer a face mask to a sick traveler, according to the CDC.

Healthcare professionals treating patients with the new virus are advised by the CDC to take additional precautions such as safety glasses or face protection.

According to UNICEF, six tons of respirators and protective suits were shipped to China on January 29 for use by health professionals.

In Tokyo, 21-year-old hotel employee Hasumi Tsuchida said she was wearing a mask. “I work in a hotel that has a lot of guests from China,” she said. “I’m a little worried when foreign guests arrive.”

In some countries, masks have been used frequently when wearers are sick, fighting allergies, or on days when air pollution is severe. The new virus has spurred global demand for them.

Respilon, a Czech company that manufactures its “nanofiber” masks in China, sold 700,000 of them worldwide last year. It has received another 7 million orders since last week. The problem: it can’t do it because the Chinese regime has extended the New Year holidays to curb the spread of the virus.

Factories are operating in Taiwan, where the holidays are over. Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said the government has already distributed 23 million masks and Taiwan will be able to produce another 4 million a day.

A mask factory in Shanghai is in full swing despite the holidays.

“We now work 24 hours, 2 shifts a day, 12 hours a shift,” said Liao Huolin, president of the mask company. “We violated labor law,” said Liao, “but understand the workers.”

By Carla K. Johnson

