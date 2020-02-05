advertisement

All jukebox musicals – one of the few formats that guarantee a Broadway show these days – are based on hits. Whether we want to see these shows depends mostly on how we feel about the artist or the band that made these songs.

For example, I liked “Beautiful” very much despite its short book because I really like Carole King’s music. I liked “Jersey Boys” less than other people, mainly because Frankie Valli’s high, nasal voice is not my cup of tea. I went through “The Cher Show” because it’s basically my job.

All of this is supposed to be clear and announce my obvious prejudices for this review of “Escape to Margaritaville”, Jimmy Buffett’s jukebox musical that opened at the Segerstrom Center on February 4th and next plays at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood Played February 18 to March 8. Here are just a few:

The first club show I saw live in May 1975 was Buffett at the Troubadour in Hollywood, which is why I saw him often. I still appreciate his early recordings, which explains that I have a first-class vinyl soundtrack for the forgotten film “Rancho Deluxe” even though I don’t have a turntable to play it on. And on Tuesday night’s show, I was wearing a Hawaiian shirt with a blurry, psychedelic beer bottle print that my wife considered so terrible that she only exposed it to Buffett events in public.

Excuse the long paragraph, but it seemed to me that I had to figure out my credits before you could make a quick judgment: if you don’t know or dislike Jimmy Buffett, this show is not for you. But there is a lot to enjoy for buffet acolytes, though it’s not a great theater.

“Escape to Margaritavlille is at the Segerstrom Center of the Arts on the Costa Mesa until February 9th and at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood from February 18th to March 8th. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal appear in a scene from “Escape to Margaritaville”. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

From left Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel Star in Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville”. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

It’s more than just humor, it makes you feel dizzy. And the audience I saw it with cocktails in plastic cups and a couple of people wearing Hawaiian shirts worse than mine seemed to be having a fun night.

Here are some things Parrotheads would like to know:

Unlike most jukebox musicals, including the three above, this isn’t a Buffett biography. Structurally, it’s like “Mamma Mia!” Or the new “Jagged Little Pill”, which nests an original story with excerpts or full versions of 27 of his songs from the past decades.

We get the hits, but more importantly, the cult favs are played. Your requirements for a good time include lost salt shakers, cheeseburgers, coconut telegraphs, and changed latitudes that line the coast of Marseille, “Havana Daydreamin”, a “volcano”, and a trip to Paris to find yourself if you don’t just go to Paris to find a last mango, you should consider yourself insured.

What we don’t get, of course, is something that Buffett sang – his recorded voice reads like this at the beginning: “Keep your cell phones away / have a good time, etc.” – it is still played by the eternal coral reef band. Instead, 8 players play the melodies in the orchestra on stage, somewhat true to the original and in steel drum-heavy arrangements, so that the Caribbean flair of a buffet show is clearly recognizable.

As for the story itself, it’s a relaxed setting in a low-rent resort called – Spoiler Time – “Margaritaville”. How low is the rent? The resort manager happily tells a character who has come from Cincinnati and is surprised that the Russians hired to clear bad online reviews do a good job.

One-liners like this keep a shaky act going. Basically, there are two single girls who go on a week-long beach vacation and meet two single men who work as a singer and bartender on the beach.

The big questions are in this order: 1) Will they come together? 2) Will they relax in the sun, throw cocktails back and while singing out every opportunity, find out how their hopes and goals fit into their lives? And 3) How many silly plot swings can lead to a Jimmy Buffett song?

The cast for this tour production of the musical is young, minus a single Broadway loan that I could find. There is energy in the performances, if not indelible.

The main character of Tully, also known as Jimmy Buffett, is Chris Clark, who knows the vocals reasonably well, especially with the few ballads like “Son of a Son of a Sailor”. Don’t look at young Jimmy Buffett: what’s the sunscreen factor of your sunscreen to be a singer / lothario in a seaside resort that’s so pale?)

Opposite him is Sarah Hinrichsen as the female lead actress Rachel. She is probably the best actress on display who tolerates her professional and emotional needs and impulses well, and gives a grounded character the certainty of unwittingly waiting to break loose.

Shelly Lynn Walsh and Peter Michael Jordan as additional leading actors Tammy and Brick have the strongest chemistry, and everyone is able to serve a barrage of dead puns that are good at being moaning. Jordan somehow managed to make the most peculiar aspect of the show – dance breaks from imaginary dead accountants (don’t ask) – a bit bearable, but not remotely understandable.

As with many musicals from the past decades, the first half works better than after the break. It’s a happy, if not wasteful, production with a lot of light color and – bigger spoiler – some beach balls that end up in the audience.

In the lobby, you can fill up with three different margaritas and watch tchotchkes like Margaritaville shot glasses for $ 10 or a cool, rainbow-colored, guitar-shaped bottle opener magnet for $ 15 that I thought about for a moment until I thought about it since I got it I was probably wearing the Hawaiian shirt on the home front.

One last reason for Jimmy Buffett fans: I’ve just checked and I’ve received worrying news so far – Buffett has not yet released any tour dates for SoCal for 2020. Consider yourself on alert.

Escape to Margaritaville

Rating: 2 1/2 stars

When: Until Sunday, February 9th, 7.30pm Wednesday Friday; 2 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., Sunday

Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

tickets: $ 26-120

Information: 949-556-2787; www.scfta.org

When: February 18 – March 8, 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 2pm and 8pm on Saturdays; 1 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dolby Theater, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

tickets: $ 39-149

Information: 323-308-6300; dolbytheatre.com

