It is this time of year when many of us are affected by colds.

And sometimes the last thing we want to do is go to work.

A stuffy nose, watery eyes and severe headaches can make work a real effort.

But what are your rights when you are full of snot? Did our colleagues at Liverpool Echo explain if it is still okay to call sick with a cold?

Employment rights

According to Safeworkers, the most permanent full-time employees are given a certain number of days each year during which they can call in the event of illness while receiving their full salary.

As soon as you start to feel sick, you should contact your employer or have someone contact them on your behalf to tell them that you will not be entering.

If you are still sick after four days and unable to return to work, you are probably eligible for statutory sickness benefit (SSP).

It could be more than a cold

Should you call sick if you have a cold?

This is the minimum amount that employers must pay you by law. You can check if you are eligible here.

Your sniffles can be more than a cold

While you may think that you “just have a cold”, you may actually have something more serious.

You can often treat a cold without consulting a general practitioner. You should start to feel better in about a week or two.

However, you may also get the flu.

The flu is very contagious and is easily transmitted to other people, it is also more serious.

Will my boss think it’s bad if I call sick?

BBC’s Ian Shoesmith wrote about his boss returning home after having a cold at the office.

In his mind, he did not feel well but not bad enough to justify a day off.

But he is not the only one to continue working when he is sick.

The number of working days lost due to illness or injury generally decreased during the 2000s.

The Office for National Statistics estimated that 141.4 million working days were lost due to illness or injury in the UK in 2018.

This equates to 4.4 days per worker.

Read more

In 2017, it reached its lowest level since the start of registrations in 1997, when 131.5 million working days were lost (or 4.1 days per worker).

Despite the increase between 2017 and 2018, the total number of days lost remained relatively stable between 2010 and 2018.

While it may be a slight inconvenience for your boss to cover your absence, there is no reason why you should not take your sick days when you are sick.

If you also think your coworkers may be catching your illness, stay home until you are better or know for sure that what you have is not contagious.

So don’t act like a hero, just take time off. Having one outside will not hurt the business, having your entire team outside will be.

