“To All the Boys I Loved Before” is the latest Netflix title to be offered for free – followed by a subscription pitch.

Netflix has seen declining US subscriber growth for three consecutive quarters, and most recently missed its forecast for the fourth quarter when 423,000 domestic subscriptions were added. International growth continues to exceed expectations, but some analysts say this is a sign that the streaming king may hit the U.S. subscription ceiling – before the launch of Peacock and HBO Max.

To attract some of these unsubscribed Americans, Netflix provided one of its most famous films for free to everyone – and more could be on the way. On Tuesday, Netflix released its To All The Boys that I previously loved release for 2018 on its platform through a special link for the US and some other areas – the day before the popular Teen Rom Com continued on the service. On the free streaming landing page, visitors have two options to sign up for Netflix. After watching the movie, another message appears while the credits roll. You’ll be asked to sign up now to “see everything everyone’s talking about on Netflix.”

Netflix’s strategy takes advantage of a cultural moment that comes from its exclusive programming. According to the company’s selectively published audience figures, 80 million people watched “To All The Boys Ive Loved Before” shortly after its premiere (with the caveat that it’s unclear what “Watch” means by Netflix standards). Regardless of these statistics, the film was also a social media sensation that made Instagram followers of its stars skyrocket: the number of followers of Lana Condor rose from around 100,000 to 5.5 million, while Noah Centineos from 800,000 rose to 13.4 million.

Netflix hopes to release “To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you, ”which is also a perfect opportunity to improve young people who don’t have access to a Netflix account. It sounds like a perfect conversion funnel: watch the original movie, love it, convince your parents to finally sign up for Netflix, then watch the sequel and become part of the conversation.

It’s not the first time that Netflix has tried the freebie route. Season 3, Episode 1 of “The Crown” was made available to British viewers last fall. It’s not one that is treated casually – content is the most valuable asset – but there is a long history in which shoppers are thrilled with a free sample. Yes, they give you a taste of Centineo, but the full experience comes at a cost. It is a step that would not have worked for “The Irishman” for example – the latest film, which comes free of charge from a cultural touchstone like Martin Scorsese, would have interested many people, but what would have led these people to register?

It is likely that Netflix will continue to offer free films sparingly to non-subscribers, in the hope that the offer will persuade certain groups of holdouts to subscribe. However, don’t expect the long-established streamer to reveal much more.

A similar, more generous strategy was followed by Apple when Apple TV + launched in the fall. It gave viewers the opportunity to watch two episodes of each show, including “The Morning Show,” before signing up for a free trial. Unlike Netflix, however, Apple TV + had no audience base.

