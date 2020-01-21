advertisement

On January 6, 2020, The North Bay Bay News published an article claiming that snow plows in Canadian cities used Skittles brandy candy to maintain roads during the winter:

Citing rising cost of road salt and environmental concerns, the region’s snow plows are now using bowling pins to keep winter highways at milder temperatures.

Drew Strickland is the head of Ferronial Services, the contractor responsible for clearing local freeways.

advertisement

“We were just as skeptical as anyone with the initiative,” says Strickland, “but it works. The skittles consist of a hard shell which breaks when frozen and creates sand. The citric acid inside also helps break up existing ice and prevents buildup when the temperature drops. “

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article began with a website that describes its production as humorous or satirical, as follows: “The North Bay Bay is a website for satire and parody of news. All articles are fictitious. So don’t take them too seriously, be nice to others and eat your vegetables, ok? “

For the bottom, here’s why we sometimes write about satire / humor.

advertisement