In the mid-19th century, the walk-in closet in the master bedroom was a prison cell.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Arrows’ arrows can still be seen in the original cell of the property.

Long ago, there were two cells on this property in northern Tasmania. If only the walls could speak, right?

Today, the “Old Perth Jail” on Scone Street has the feel of a historic Georgian house with its charming veranda, attractive facade and historical features, but has also been professionally updated to provide a comfortable modern life.

Characteristic features can be seen throughout the property, including old world doors, baseboards, high ceilings, mantelpieces, picture grilles and planks made of Baltic pine.

Harrison Humphreys real estate advisor Jesse Denholm said the property has not been on the market for more than three decades.

“The owner wants to retire and experience a sea change,” he said.

Jesse said the property was in perfect condition.

“The owner has renovated, restored and replaced almost everything on the entire property,” he said.

“An ideal buyer for a property like this would be someone looking for change, a buyer who appreciates his legacy and history.

“Maybe a buyer with a family member who could use the separate unit, or someone looking at short-term accommodation, as the current owner previously did.

“Or it could appeal to someone who wants to further develop the garage and the loft.”

There is a large double brick garage and workshop separate from the main building.

This structure has barn doors to the courtyard and an entertainment area.

The garage also has a studio loft, which can be a rumpus room, a bedroom, or a man’s den.

The main house has a kitchen, a dining room, an adjoining living room and a lounge.

There are three bedrooms, two near a bathroom and one with a private bathroom.

The house has extensive gardens and is located on a plot of more than 1200 m².

It is among some of the oldest houses in the suburb.

● Scone Street No. 20 in Perth in northern Tasmania will be auctioned off on February 1st.

