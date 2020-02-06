advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the National Democratic Committee called on Thursday for a “fresh analysis” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

“Enough is enough,” wrote party leader Tom Perez on Twitter. He said he was calling for recanalization to “ensure public confidence in the results”.

With 97% of the ridings declared, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are almost tied.

advertisement

The technical problems plaguing the first competition in the 2020 appointment calendar have made an already complicated candidate selection process even more complicated, forcing state officials to apologize and ask questions about the traditional place of choice. Iowa in the selection of candidates.

The caucus crisis has been an embarrassing turn after months of promoting Iowa as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a muddled field. Instead, after an accumulation that included seven rounds of debate, nearly a billion dollars spent nationally and a year of political jockeying, caucus day ended without a winner and no official results .

Iowa marked the first contest of a primary season that will cover the 50 states and several American territories, ending at the party’s national convention in July.

The problem was an application used by the Democratic Party of Iowa to compile the results of the contest. The application was deployed shortly before the start of caucus and has not undergone rigorous testing.

A coding error gave problematic results on Monday. And hotlines to report the results were blocked, and many were put on hold for hours to report the results.

President Donald Trump’s campaign grabbed Perez’s announcement and attempted to inject an extra dose of chaos. Trump and his allies have repeatedly hinted, without providing any evidence, that the Democratic establishment wants to deny Sanders a victory at any cost.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that Perez’s announcement “translates” to “Bernie seems to be taking the lead and we can’t have that.”

Much of the political world has already turned its attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary election on Tuesday in the Democratic nomination contest in 2020.

The chaos surrounding the breakdown in reporting undermined the impact of the Iowa elections, which generally reward the winners with increasing momentum toward major contests in the future.

The first two leaders are separated by 40 years and a conflicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-proclaimed democratic socialist, has been a progressive power for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former municipal official, represents the most moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win presidential delegates in elementary school.

In the New Hampshire campaign, Sanders called the Iowa Democratic Party’s management of caucuses on Thursday “a scramble” that “was extremely unfair” to “all of the candidates and their supporters.”

Buttigieg and Sanders declared the victory. The Associated Press did not call the race.

The updated results released Wednesday showed that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar were late.

advertisement