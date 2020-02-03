advertisement

De Montfort University student and rapper on trial for killing another young man at a New Years home party.

Daniel Lena, who goes by the stage name Unknown T and recently appeared on stage with Drake at the O2 Arena in London, was in first year of economics and commerce at the University of Leicester when he attended a New Years Eve party in Hackney, London.

advertisement

During the house party, 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara was attacked with a machete and stabbed to death.

Lena, 20, has been charged with murder and violent unrest, as well as Ramani Boreland, 21. A third man, Mohammed Musse, 21, has been charged with violent unrest.

Lena, who obtained an A * for computer science, and an A in English language and literature at level A, and the co-defendants deny all the charges.

All three, who all live in Hackney, are on trial at the Old Bailey where Lena testified on Friday in her defense.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The court heard that if Lena’s rap career had taken off in the months following the January 1, 2018 house party, she had been suspended since he was charged with murder. He was also suspended by the university due to the police investigation.

Lena, who had reached number 48 in the British charts, was charged in July 2019, a few days after playing at the Finsbury Park Wireless Festival.

Giving evidence, he denied being violent at the party, where two security personnel searched the guests as they entered. He said he was not aware of anyone with a gun.

Dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and dark tie, Lena with glasses told the court that he had nothing to do with death.

Asked by defense lawyer David Spens QC if he hit someone, Lena replied, “No, I didn’t.”

When asked specifically if he had hit the victim, Lena replied, “I certainly didn’t.”

The accused also denied having knowledge of a person carrying a machete.

Lena said he arrived at the party shortly before midnight and smoked one of his two cannabis roll-ups some time later.

He said the party was “good vibes” but “stuffed with rams”, and because his glasses kept bubbling, he spent a lot of time on the balcony.

Lena was on the balcony when he heard a disturbance inside, he said.

He said in court, “I was at the balcony door trying to see what was going on. At that time I saw someone walking towards Musse.

“People were moving recklessly, there were a lot of arms swinging and at that time, I noticed that there were people with wooden slats.”

Lena said he stayed where he was, but later found himself on the ground as the crowd climbed in different directions.

The trial learned that Lena had been identified as a potential suspect after being described by a witness as “the man in the white sweater”.

But Lena said, “I’m not wearing sweaters – it’s not my style.”

He added that he was “shocked and traumatized by what had happened” at the party.

Lena was arrested a few days later, before being released on bail. He returned to De Montfort University to continue his studies, but was later suspended due to the investigation into the murder.

He then decided to focus on his music career, declaring in court: “My decision was to focus on music.

“At first I balanced them both – music and college.

“But it got to a point where my success was going very well.”

Lena told the court that he signed with the music company Universal in September 2018 and then performed worldwide, including in Japan and Ibiza.

He said, “I have become an established artist.”

Mr. Narvaez-Jara, a flight and engineering student at the University of Hertfordshire, was stabbed in the chest and arm during the attack, the blow to the chest pierced his heart.

The trial continues.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest crime news in Leicestershire, join the Leicester Crime Watch Facebook group. Over 20,000 people have already done so.

.

advertisement