Novak Djokovic held the Australian Open trophy for the eighth time, and his mind wandered to Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers were great, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles last weekend before Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the championship game at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic wore a green jacket with the letters KB and the numbers 8 and 24 on his chest and thought about “some devastating things that started in 2020.”

“With huge bush fires here in Australia. Conflicts in some parts of the world – people die every day. Obviously, someone I felt close to in my life and who was a mentor to me, Kobe Bryant, passed away with his daughter, ”said Djokovic of the crowd at Rod Laver Arena. “I just want to say that this is a reminder for all of us that we should stick together more than ever. Be with our families. Stay close to the people who love you, who take care of you. “

Winning is not everything.

“Of course we’re part of professional sports. We compete. We try best, but there are obviously more important things in life,” he said. “And it’s important to be aware and humble of what’s going on around you.”

