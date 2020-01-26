advertisement

Novak Djokovic says his little son is a big tennis fan who likes to pick up rackets, but he won’t push him to follow in his footsteps.

The Serbian star has two children with wife Jelena and five-year-old Stefan told his father that he was “born with a backhand”.

“Obviously he’s exposed to a lot of tennis when he travels with me, but also on TV. He knows what’s going on. He knows Roger (Federer) and Rafa (Nadal),” said Djokovic after going into the quarterfinals on Sunday pushed the Australian Open.

“He knows some of the other guys. His favorite shot is forehand. I’m trying to get him to do a few backhands. He told me that he was born with a backhand. “

The 16-time Grand Slam winner, who started sport at the age of four and was sent to a tennis academy in Munich at the age of twelve, said he would not instruct his children in the sport unless they showed real ones Desire.

But the ultimate reputation could be due to his wife.

“I really want him and my daughter (Tara) to express an honest wish to take the racket and the ball and just hit it. Go to the courtyard or the wall, ‘he said.

“I would like to support you with your tennis careers and trips, but it’s very early to talk about it … says my wife!”

