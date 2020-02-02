advertisement

Novak Djokovic will take advantage of an important advantage in his Australian Open final against Dominic Thiem – an additional break.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion pushed Roger Federer aside in straight sets on Thursday, one day before Thiem ousted Alexander Zverev in four cases.

At 32, Djokovic is six years older than Thiem. He has a 6-4 win-loss record, but has lost to him in four of the last five matches.

But an additional day off doesn’t seem to have much of an impact on the result of the Sunday final, especially in the last decade when the player more calmly won five and lost as many decisions.

“I don’t have a game for two days at the moment, which is really good,” said Djokovic of Serbia after winning an injured Federer. “It gives me more time to relax and gather the energy I need for the final.”

It was no wonder that despite two tough victories against Rafael Nadal and Zverev, world number one, did not prolong the day.

“There are drawbacks, but there are advantages too. I think it is also a bit of a challenge to have one day off all of the time and suddenly two,” he said. “Of course I have less time to regenerate, but with all the adrenaline and everything, it will be fine.

“I played two super intense games against Rafa and now against Sascha (Zverev). Of course I will feel it especially (on Saturday). But I will have great treatment, an easy hit (on Saturday).” and then of course try to do everything 100 percent on Sunday evening. “

Since 2010, the men have won five and lost five finals with more calm. Djokovic won his three, but he also won all seven of his decisions in Melbourne.

Going further back and the profit-loss record for men who played their semi-finals a day earlier since 2000 is 11: 9, hardly an advantage.

Thiem spent almost six hours longer on the pitch than Djokovic, but in the prime of his career and in the face of a first Grand Slam title, having a day less calm shouldn’t have much of an impact.

Participation in the Australian Open final with an additional break since 2000:

2019: Rafael Nadal (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2018: Marin Cilic (lost against Roger Federer)

2017: Roger Federer (won against Rafael Nadal)

2016: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray)

2015: Andy Murray (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2014: Stan Wawrinka (won against Rafael Nadal)

2013: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray)

2012: Rafael Nadal (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2011: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray)

2010: Andy Murray (lost against Roger Federer)

2009: Roger Federer (lost against Rafael Nadal)

2008: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (lost against Novak Djokovic)

2007: Roger Federer (won against Fernando Gonzalez)

2006: Marcos Baghdatis (lost against Roger Federer)

2005: Marat Safin (won against Lleyton Hewitt)

2004: Marat Safin (lost against Roger Federer)

2003: Andre Agassi (won against Rainer Schuttler)

2002: Thomas Johansson (won against Marat Safin)

2001: Andre Agassi (won against Arnaud Clement)

2000: Andre Agassi (won against Yevgeny Kafelnikov)

Wins: 11 Losses: 9

