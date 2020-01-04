advertisement

Novak Djokovic held South African Kevin Anderson in a close battle to help Serbia win a match in its opening match on Saturday at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

Djokovic jumped ahead 4-1 in the first set, then held on to win 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) after Anderson found a moment and held a rally.

“I thought it was a fantastic start to the season,” Djokovic said.

In other Serbia games, Dusan Lajovic tried to defeat Lloyd Harris 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 and the team of Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki knocked out Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse 6-3, 6-2 .

In the next match from Brisbane, France held Chile 2-1 thanks to singles victories by Gain Monfils and Benoit Paire.

Monfils defeated Chile’s top player, Cristian Garin 6-3, 7-5, while Paire overcame a first set defeat to defeat Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3. Paire improved to 3-0 against Jarry with the win.

Chile won a small measure of revenge in the doubles, with Gary and Jarry defeating Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5, 6-2.

The 24-team tournament is also being played in Perth and Sidney.

In Perth, Japan swept Uruguay 3-0, and Spain, led by Rafael Nadal, swept Georgia.

In the Sydney games saw Argentina beat Poland 2-1 and Croatia knocked Austria 3-0.

In the last game, Borna Coric stunned Dominic Thiem 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 despite being drawn in a six-match losing streak. Thiem had also beaten Coric three times in a row before Saturday’s loss.

Sunday Matches:

Brisbane: Canada v Australia; Germany vs Greece

Perth: Italy vs. Norway; Russia vs. US

Sydney: Bulgaria vs. Moldova; Belgium v. Great Britain

