Melbourne, Australia – Novak Djokovic looked tired and worn. He followed Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open – there are undesirable developments and a growing deficit.

Djokovic did what he does. He refused to lose, waited for a chance to jump, and found his best tennis when it was absolutely necessary.

Djokovic returned to the top of Thiem on Sunday evening with an eighth Australian Open title, the second in a row and the 17th Grand Slam Cup, and finished 6: 4, 4: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 through total.

Only 20-year-old Roger Federer and 19-year-old Rafael Nadal have won more Grand Slam individual cups for men.

Just over half a year after scoring two championship points against Federer on the way to the fifth Wimbledon final, Djokovic again showed that he can never be counted.

This win improved Djokovic’s overall record in the semi-finals and finals at Melbourne Park to 16-0 and means that he will return to number 1 in the ranking and replace Nadal at this point.

No other man in tennis history has won this hard court tournament more than six times.

This time it was not easy for Djokovic, a 32-year-old from Serbia. He lost six games in a row against Thiem, who played a similar game and eliminated Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic lost two sets against one. In the third sentence, he was visited by a doctor and trainer, and desperate for hydration, he looked for water and energy drinks. He lectured to the umpire on calls for time violations.

This was not the dominant Djokovic, who made a total of nine casual mistakes in his direct victory against Nadal in the final a year ago. Djokovic won the first set on Sunday alone with 14 against this sum and ended the race with 57.

In the end, however, he improved in five sets to 31:10. Thiem dropped to 8-7.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the men’s final at the Australian Open tennis championship on February 2, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Edgar Su / Reuters)

It was a physical exam that provided plenty of entertaining exchanges, with 61 points lasting at least nine shots each.

When his younger, less experienced opponent faltered, Djokovic won 5-3 in the fourth set and helped with a sloppy volley into the net, a double fault and a bad forehand from Thiem.

In the fifth set, another missed forehand by Thiem made Djokovic take the lead 2-1. Djokovic faced a challenge in the next game when Thiem held two breakpoints but hit a forehand and sent a long backhand pass. The spectacle would last another half an hour and approach the four-hour threshold, but that was pretty much it.

Djokovic would soon own the silver Australian Open Trophy, which he had won in 2008, 2011-13, 2015-16 and 2019.

He adds this move to his five Wimbledon titles, three by the U.S. Open and one of the French Open.

The 26-year-old Austrian Thiem competed in his third big final. He’s lost them all, including Nadal at Roland Garros in the past two years.

Thiem tried to be the first man born in the 1990s to win a single Grand Slam title, hoping to end the recent dominance of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

Came close. Couldn’t finish the job.

Instead, the Big Three won 15 of the last 17 Australian Open, a total of 13 majors in a row and 56 of the last 67.

In addition, Djokovic himself is the first man in the professional era to win a slam title in three decades – in the 2000s, 2010s, and now 2020s. The only other man in sport’s more than 100-year history to do so was Ken Rosewall, who celebrated major championships in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

Djokovic wins more and more against rivals Federer and Nadal: this was his fifth title from the last seven slams, which was 5-0 in the final during this time.

After the 4-0 in the third set, Djokovic just watched and shook his head as a lop of Thiem laid over him. Djokovic didn’t chase him. Didn’t give everything. It wasn’t entirely clear what it was about, but maybe at that moment he knew he needed to save some strength for a later boost.

Heat, so often a factor in Melbourne, was not an issue. The fresh, cool conditions were pretty ideal in the beginning, with a light breeze and a temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius. This fell as the match continued and the natural light faded, leaving a purple blanket of sky behind before night fell, accompanied by an alarmingly loud shriek from a flock of seagulls perched on steel railings at the Rod Laver Arena.

Not surprisingly, due to his experience and expertise, Djokovic was relaxed, supple and locked up. From the first six points, which took at least nine strokes, he won all six. Within 13 minutes he had a 3-0 lead as a chorus of his nickname – “No-le! No-le! No-le! “- rang at times.

Thiem fearlessly showed commendable patience and when Djokovic’s goal and focus betrayed him, it became a real competition.

Djokovic looked at his guest box, gestured or shouted. He slammed a ball into rage after a point. The biggest distraction was 4-0 in the second set.

Djokovic made a double mistake of 15:30 and was then warned by umpire referee Damien Dumusois that he had taken too much time before the serve. A bad drop shot brought the net to a standstill, and Dumusois quoted Djokovic again because he had expired the 25-second time. The penalty was a mistake. There followed a lukewarm serve of 85 mph and Thiem gained a 5: 4 lead when Djokovic made a forehand.

When Djokovic went to the sideline for the changeover, he tapped Dumusois on the left shoe, pointed his thumb up, sat down, pointed at the official and said sarcastically: “You made yourself famous.”

It was part of a six-game run that gave Thiem the second set – Djokovic had played 16 consecutive times since the opening round last week – and control of the third set.

Djokovic entered as it seemed as though Thiem was on the way.

By Howard Fendrich

