Dominic Thiem threatened to dethrone Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open for a while, but the Serbian won a record-breaking eighth title at Melbourne Park for the first time on Sunday in the Grand Slam final with a double.

Djokovic, who will return to the top on Monday after the release of the new ATP world rankings, has moved up to 17 major titles on two majors ahead of Rafael Nadal and three ahead of Roger Federer, which are the three largest titles of all time ,

With 6: 4, 4: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 on Sunday, Djokovic continued the stranglehold of the Big Three at the Grand Slams. No one has won a major at the 2016 US Open since Stan Wawrinka.

It was also Djokovic’s fifth consecutive Grand Slam final victory against five different opponents.

For Thiem, who rose to fourth place in the world for the first time in his career, it was a third loss in the Grand Slam final. At the French Open, he was second at Nadal in 2018 and 2019.

The 26-year-old Austrian, who was long touted as the successor to the King of Clay, is still playing the second violin on the surface of the seven-year-old Nadal. But Thiem has shown a significant improvement in his hard court skills in recent years. He reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 US Open, where he was also beaten by Nadal. But his run to the finale at Melbourne Park reflects a major change in tactics: he now plays much closer to the baseline and gives his opponents less time to counteract his massive forehand and backhand as well as the top spin he creates on both sides ,

Djokovic rallies past Thiem to claim the Australian Open title

The Austrian took an early lead in the second game of the game, but Djokovic immediately gave up. The first set was then served until the Serb brought Thiem to the 6: 4 victory in the lead.

Thiem, runner-up at the French Open 2018 and 2019 at Rafael Nadal, held the nerve for a 4-2 lead in the second set and then prevailed with 6: 4. The number 5 in the world looked much better in the third set. He won 6-2 after having a 4-0 lead over the weakening Djokovic.

Djokovic interrupted Thiem in the fourth game with a 5-3 lead and then got the serve to win the set.

Djokovic took an early lead in the deciding set with a 2: 1 break and then saved several breakpoints on their own to hold 3: 1. The Serb then held his serve to close the fifth set 6-4.

