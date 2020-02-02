advertisement

Novak Djokovic won his record-breaking eighth Australian Open championship and overall 17th Grand Slam victory by defeating Dominic Thiem in the final in five sets.

Djokovic’s 6: 4, 4: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 victory means that he will return as the successor to Rafael Nadal at number 1 in the ranking.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in the semi-finals and finals at Melbourne Park. No other man in tennis history has won this tournament more than six times.

Djokovic adds his Australian Open to his five Wimbledon titles, three from the US Open and one from the French Open.

Only Roger Federer (20) and Nadal (19) have won more Grand Slam individual cups for men.

Thiem appeared in his third big final. He lost them all.

