Novak Djokovic felt he was about to lose the Australian Open final against Dominic Thiem when he was struggling with dehydration.

Djokovic was visited by the coach in the third set on Sunday before winning 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 after almost four hours in the Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian champion rose to 17 Grand Slam titles and improved his Australian Open record to eight while topping the world rankings.

However, the 32-year-old said he was on the brink of defeat as he struggled with his health in the final.

“Turbulent, I would say,” he described his victory.

“It started very well. I immediately canceled his serve. I felt that I was on my side in many Australian Open final games. It was the first time for him. It was very important that I closed his serve Canceled the beginning of the game. ” happened.

“After losing the second set, I felt very bad on the pitch. My energy decreased significantly.

“To be honest, I still don’t understand the reason why this happened because I did the things I did before all of my games. I was well hydrated and everything. Apparently the doctor said that I did didn’t do it. ” not hydrated enough.

“I was about to lose the match. Dominic is a fantastic tennis player who plays with tremendous punch, especially from the forehand side. He uses his disc really well. He has disturbed my rhythm in my game with one.” Point. He was a better player. A point and a shot probably separated us. There could have been another way.

“I was serving and playing volleyball when I had a break in round four and five. It worked both times.

“It could have been different. Serve and volleyball are something I’m not used to. I don’t really do that very often. I somehow recognized this as an important tactic in these circumstances, and I’m really happy about it.” worked.”

Be in the moment

Thiem led 2-1 in sets and wasted a breakpoint in the fourth set before Djokovic regained his energy.

Djokovic said he was fighting at the end of the third set and his fights had come as a surprise.

“I definitely didn’t feel good. I didn’t know what the next moment would bring. I tried to keep myself alive mentally and emotionally because in a way it was disappointing to actually feel that way,” he said.

“I was a little shocked that I felt that because everything was fine before the game. Everything was fine in the first two sentences.

“But it’s something that you have to accept that you go through. These circumstances really force me to let go of things and really try to be in the moment and fight my way back.”

