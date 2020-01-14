advertisement

Novak Djokovic admits that the next generation of players is getting closer, but the Big Three of tennis remain one step ahead to build their dominance at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had a firm grip on the majors over the past ten years, with the Serbs and the Swiss being particularly successful in opening the Grand Slam.

You have won 13 of the last 16 tournaments at Melbourne Park. This year, defending champion Djokovic battles for his eighth and Federer for his seventh crown after he last won the trophy in 2018.

The prospect of Nadal achieving the record of 20 Grand Slam victories for the 38-year-old Federer after his second victory in Melbourne provides additional spice.

All players may also have to deal with the haze caused by Australia’s raging bushfires after training was interrupted on Tuesday when air pollution rose dangerously.

“The Australian Open was obviously my favorite tournament. I played my best tennis in this tournament, ”said Djokovic, who won six consecutive wins in the ATP Cup in Serbia.

“You obviously have Federer, Nadal, me, because of the experience and everything and the ranking that we can probably call the three best favorites.

“But then you have (Daniil) Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem, who really do amazing tennis,” he added.

“So everyone keeps talking about NextGen players winning a slam. You know, it seems like it’s getting closer. Hopefully not this year. We will see.”

In addition to Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Thiem, Spanish world champion Roberto Bautista Agut, who reached the Wimbledon semi-final last year, and Canadian Denis Shapovalov could also be there.

Grigor Dimitrov, once called “Baby Fed” for his elegant style, is also playing well as he continues his comeback after an injury hit in 2019.

“Big step forward”

Federer’s last slam win was in Melbourne in 2018 and he lost to Tsitsipas in the fourth round last year, but despite his age, no one will underestimate a man who has contested 31 grand finals.

The Swiss star won four titles last year – he won a total of 103 – and shows no signs of losing his competitive advantage.

“Both boys (Djokovic, Nadal) are injury free and always hard to beat,” said Federer this week, nominating Tsitsipas as another potential threat.

“I think Tsitsipas won the World Tour final (in November) was great. It was a big step forward after defeating me here (Melbourne) last year.

“He had a great run here. Medvedev has obviously had a great run. Shapovalov is also a very exciting player. “

With Alexander Zverev battling for form and Australian Nick Kyrgios tending to lose his cool Greek star, Tsitsipas seems to be the biggest threat to the big guns.

He reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last year before rushing to Nadal and had a big breakthrough in the ATP final, where he defeated Thiem in the playoff.

“I feel good. I’m not worried at the moment. I feel good with my game, with my physical side,” said Tsitsipas.

“The only thing that could worry me a bit is that I feel like I’ve lost that competitiveness as I get closer to the games.”

So far, only the Japanese Kei Nishikori and the former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro have been complained about among the men. Australian Alex de Minaur, number one, has an abdominal pain.

Australian Open officials have local air quality experts to monitor pollution. The referees can stop the games if conditions deteriorate.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, is confident that the tournament will go according to plan.

