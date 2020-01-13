advertisement

Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted that despite his threatening start to the season, there are no clear favorites for next week’s Australian Open.

At the ATP Cup, number two in the world rankings was in contact and led Serbia to victory over 23 other nations in the new men’s team event. In the early morning hours of Monday, the final prevailed against the Spanish Davis Cup champion.

His march included victories against the dangerous Canadian Denis Shapovalov, fifth world champion Daniil Medvedev and long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

Nevertheless, and Djokovic’s dominance at Melbourne Park, where he has won the Grand Slam at the season opener seven times since 2008, the Serb said that there are many players who could qualify as champions.

“Look, the last Grand Slam on the hard court was in New York and Rafa won it,” he said of the US Open final, in which Nadal defeated Medvedev in five sets.

“So, you know, I think it’s really open, the Australian Open or some other slam.

“I don’t think there are really clear favorites. Apparently you have named Federer, Nadal, me, because of the experience and everything and the ranking that we get, the top 3 favorites.

“But then you have Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem, who shows really amazing tennis.”

Djokovic pointed to the ATP final at the end of the season in London, where Tsitsipas fought back after a set against Thiem.

“They have shown that they have matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them,” he said.

“So everyone keeps talking about NextGen players winning a slam. You know, it seems like it’s getting closer. Hopefully not this year. We will see.”

Djokovic enjoyed the ATP Cup very much, a different start than at the beginning of his season. He reveled in team spirit and great support from the Serbs when he played in Brisbane and Sydney.

He called it the “perfect preparation” for a tilt for an eighth title at the Australian Open, which begins on January 20.

“I didn’t know what to expect from the event. Obviously I didn’t know how deep we would go and I hoped we would pass the group stages and see how it went,” he said.

“But this kind of team competition is really something special and I am personally enthusiastic about my emotions. Hopefully I can use this positive energy for the Australian Open.”

