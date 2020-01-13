advertisement

Novak Djokovic helped Serbia win the first ATP Cup after beating longtime Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before playing a crucial role in the deciding doubles.

After the 1-1 victory against the Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Djokovic won the title together with Victor Troicki with 6: 3 and 6: 4. The 16-time Grand Slam champion was consistently reassuring, especially after the Serbian couple fell behind at the start of the game.

He used his strong serve and brisk feet to get his country back in the first set and to change the momentum. Serbia drove all the way to a victory that was achieved in the early morning of Monday.

Djokovic used to beat Nadal 6: 2. 7-6 (4), who expanded his dominance over the Spaniard on hard courts, a surface that Nadal has not hit him since 2013.

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut ended a flawless tournament by defeating Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-5 and 6-1.

