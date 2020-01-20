advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Novak Djokovic has done something he hasn’t done in 14 years: he dropped a set in a first round game at the Australian Open.

But that didn’t bother him. He considered the challenge he faced under the closed roof of the Rod Laver Arena on Monday night to be a good thing.

“In fact, I like tough first laps – especially at Grand Slams,” said the defending champion at Melbourne Park after taking 37th place from Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6- 1 left behind. “Because it gets me going. I have to be vigilant from the start. I have to be at a high level. And I think I was. “

Djokovic last gave a set to an Australian Open opener in 2006 when he suffered a defeat against Paul Goldstein. Since then, the 16-time Grand Slam champion has scored 13 direct wins in a row in the first round of the hard court tournament. Add the first sets against struff, and the series was at 41.

But then a little slip came.

Struff managed to break Djokovic three times in this third set alone.

“He turned it over. He didn’t miss much, ”said second-placed Djokovic. Â € œThanks to him for fighting. He is a very strong player. “

Also worth noting: Djokovic helped his opponent by stalling with two double mistakes at the last two points of the set.

However, he soon formed a new group, got eight out of nine points and was on the way to the 900th match victory of his career. The last set lasted 22 minutes.

The first set had its own hiccups for Djokovic. He was a point away from competing on the set’s 5-3 serve before struggling to draw the great struff that lost in round 16 of 16 of his 26 key career appearances.

Djokovic showed signs of frustration, rolled his eyes and spread his arms as if to say after a miss: “What’s going on here?!”, Hung his head and let his shoulders drop after the other. Finally he got through there.

All in all, Djokovic considered the evening satisfactory to start offering for the eighth record title in Melbourne.

“I ended this game well and properly,” said Djokovic, “and that’s very positive.”

