advertisement

We the best CEO DJ Khaled is preparing to double his dad homework. The hip-hop producer shared a must-see photo of his wife carrying a growing baby bump.

Key facts: This weekend, Khaled launched Instagram with a preview of his second mini-me.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

BABY WATCH ALERT # 2 Another! Come soon! Darling darling you got that! We have that! Me and ASAHD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST THE KHALEDS @Iamjamesanthony

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 17, 2020 at 5:07 p.m. PST

Key details: In September 2019, Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck shared images of her growing belly.

See this post on Instagram

God is the greatest. All I wanted was to inspire the world to be tall and leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago, when I discovered that my queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew that my life was going to change forever and that OUR heritage was soon to come. After this blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing as my Queen awaited an addition to our heritage. I feel more inspired than ever now. As we embark on this journey, I take FANLUV with me to keep love and blessings in the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE HAVE ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY, I love you so much! #WE ARE THE BEST!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:17 am PDT

Wait, there is more: Recently, Khaled shared a FaceTime session with his son Asahd.

See this post on Instagram

My son said I’m daddy’s best friend!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on January 13, 2020 at 5.06pm PST

Before you leave: Khaled hasn’t stopped promoting his new movie Bad Boys For Life.

See this post on Instagram

When you touch the costume of Mike Lowerys smh @willsmith @martinlawrence BAD BOYS FOR LIFE IN THEATERS NOW @fallahbilall @adilelarbi @jerrybruckheimer @ coj3 MANNY MONEY MONEY MONEY ARGENT MANNY

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on January 18, 2020 at 8:26 p.m. PST

The post DJ Khaled shows his growing baby: “Yet another! Come soon! Appeared first.

advertisement