The Grammy Awards hit another note tonight after NBA legend Kobe Bryant died at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where he played 20 seasons for the Lakers.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” announced Lizzo in honor of the athlete who died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Lizzo was tall in a custom black Christian Siriano ball gown covered with glittery jewels before putting on a bodysuit with custom Stuart Weitzman combat boots adorned with Swarovski crystals. She also won her very first Grammy for the best pop solo performance and continued to speak about Bryant in her acceptance speech.

“This whole week I’m going to get lost in my stressed out problems and then everything can go away in a moment and your priorities really shift. Today are all my little problems that I thought were big when the world disappeared and I realized that people are being hurt, ”said Lizzo regarding the Lakers star.

The show’s host, Alicia Keys, also brought the room and audience together with her words about Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also lost their lives in the tragic accident.

“To be honest, we’re all crazy sad now that Los Angeles, America and the whole world have lost a hero today,” said Keys. “We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds, hearts, prayers … their spirits are in this building,” continued Keys. “I just want everyone to take a moment and absorb it.”

Boyz II Men then joined Keys for an acoustic rendition of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.”

DJ Khaled, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG jointly honor Bryant and rapper-puma collaborator Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in March 2019 at the age of 33.

Bryant was drafted No. 13 by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 in the NBA draft and traded to the Lakers. During his 20-year career, the baller received two NBA Finals MVP Awards and was the Liga MVP in 2008.

