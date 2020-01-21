We the best CEO DJ Khaled smiles from ear to ear. The hip-hop artist announced the arrival of his last member of the family.
Key facts: On Tuesday, Khaled flooded his social media pages with the latest news.
THANK YOU ALLAH! THANKS MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ANOTHER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Key details: A few days ago, Khaled announced that his baby could arrive on the day of Martin Luther King Jr.
BLESS! MAJOR MAJOR BABY WATCH ALERT! My nerves are on high alert! While my queen likes what we do, we got it! My queens are so strong !!!!! Basically what I am saying is ASAHD BROTHER BABY # 2 my son coming and whatever word of the day it could be the next 24 hours! I WANT A HAIR CUTTING ALERT !!!!! So, you see me with my nerves on alert, swipe now to see my beautiful queen without stress, just love her and tell me that we got that! WE ARE THE BEST!
BABY WATCH ALERT # 2 Another! Come soon! Darling darling you got that! We have that! Me and ASAHD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST THE KHALEDS @Iamjamesanthony
Wait, there is more: In September 2019, Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck shared images of her growing belly.
God is the greatest. All I wanted was to inspire the world to be tall and leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago, when I discovered that my queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew that my life was going to change forever and that OUR heritage was soon to come. After this blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t improve, I received another blessing as my Queen was awaiting an addition to our heritage. I feel more inspired than ever now. As we embark on this journey, I take FANLUV with me to keep love and blessings in the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE HAVE ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY, I love you so much! #WE ARE THE BEST!
Before you leave: Recently, Khaled shared a FaceTime session with his son Asahd.
My son said I’m daddy’s best friend!
