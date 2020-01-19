advertisement

We the best CEO DJ Khaled getting ready for his mini-me to enter the world. The hip-hop veteran has announced that his second child may be hours away from his arrival.

Key facts: Khaled went to Instagram on Sunday to announce the news to his millions of followers.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

BLESS! MAJOR MAJOR BABY WATCH ALERT! My nerves are on high alert! While my queen likes what we do, we got it! My queens are so strong !!!!! Basically what I am saying is ASAHD BROTHER BABY # 2 my son coming and whatever word of the day it could be the next 24 hours! I WANT A HAIR CUTTING ALERT !!!!! So, you see me with my nerves on alert, swipe now to see my beautiful queen without stress, just love her and tell me that we got that! WE ARE THE BEST!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 19, 2020 at 9:55 am PST

Key details: This weekend, Khaled launched Instagram with a preview of his second mini-me.

See this post on Instagram

BABY WATCH ALERT # 2 Another! Come soon! Darling darling you got that! We have that! Me and ASAHD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST THE KHALEDS @Iamjamesanthony

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 17, 2020 at 5:07 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: In September 2019, Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck shared images of her growing belly.

See this post on Instagram

God is the greatest. All I wanted was to inspire the world to be tall and leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago, when I discovered that my queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew that my life was going to change forever and that OUR heritage was soon to come. After this blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing as my Queen awaited an addition to our heritage. I feel more inspired than ever now. As we embark on this journey, I take FANLUV with me to keep love and blessings in the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE HAVE ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY, I love you so much! #WE ARE THE BEST!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:17 am PDT

Before you leave: Recently, Khaled shared a FaceTime session with his son Asahd.

See this post on Instagram

My son said I’m daddy’s best friend!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on January 13, 2020 at 5.06pm PST

The post DJ Khaled announces that his new baby boy could be born on the day of Martin Luther King Jr .: “Swipe to See My Beautiful Queen” appeared first.

advertisement