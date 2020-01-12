advertisement

Finishing defending the Australian Open title, ok okovich helped Serbia recover from the first singles rubber when Roberto Bautista Agut outscored Dusan Lajovic in a 7-5 6-1 victory.

With the rising pressure in Sydney late on Sunday night, Dj Kwokichi rose to No. 1 in the world, beating Nadal for a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory in the pair’s 55-game career 29th victory.

advertisement

This meant that the first inauguration of this event would be decided by couples, and while Dj Tkowicz was returning to Serbia for partner Victor Troiki for a short break, Nadal was the only spectator.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez were in the Spanish squad, but they were unable to withstand the Serbian pair and fell 6-3 6-4, ending the match at 01:05 local time on Monday.

The emotional ok told Serbia’s 2-1 victory: “I will remember this experience for the rest of my life because it is definitely one of the best moments of my career.”

Nadal was as intense on the pitch as he could be in the action, but he was also essentially powerless to influence the outcome, as Spain’s Davis Cup winner Spain lacked what was known as a double.

Serbia, backed by a large troop of supporters who fiercely endorsed the Ken Royal Arena, lost one game after a strong game in Troy after a spell.

And while Lopez and Careno Busta avoided the immediate threat, there was no doubt that the ok catcher would be able to finish the job when he got the ball.

He served beloved, sank in court, then hugged Troy before moving on to the rest of the Serbian staff.

Ok the raider threw a rocket into the crowd, caught by a shocked female fan, before he and Troy were wrapped in a Serbian flag.

Prime Tweaker told Amazon Prime: “I’ve been very fortunate and blessed to have an amazing career over the last 15 years, but playing as a team and playing for some of my best friends for a long, long time in the country, you just can’t match it, it’s special.”

Troy explained that teaming up with ok was a cure, saying: “I remember playing with him since we were nine, 10, and sharing that moment with him … I will remember that for the rest of my life. unreal. “

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement