advertisement

Cars

December 25, 2019 Zachary Shahan

advertisement

A while after the Tesla Cybertruck came out, I remembered an electric car from much earlier in which I had ever driven. It was a handmade, do-it-yourself electric car that was clearly unique, but it now seems like a long-lost ancestor of Tesla’s Cybertruck.

This was in fact one of the first electric cars I have ever driven. The photos and videos below are from 2012. Although it was not the maker’s first car, as you can see from the name of the car, Electra 2. The maker of the car was 75 years old at the time and had been driving electric for years. cars in Ukraine. He was apparently an accomplished engineer in the aviation industry. Appropriate, because the car looks to me like something that could come from a Star Wars movie.

For a historical perspective, Tesla delivered a total of 5,500 cars in the quarter in which I drove this “Cybercar”. This was about the time that Tesla’s delivery specialists tried to build their own do-it-yourself trailers, with little relevant experience, to care for customers’ cars, and Florida was still a new, almost unexplored Tesla market. The factory in Tesla Fremont was largely empty. There was no such thing as Tesla Autopilot and certainly no Cybertruck on the horizon. My, how things change in 7 years!

Learn a little more about this Ukrainian handmade electric car in the videos below. Special thanks to Alternativa for organizing the test drive event in which I met this car and the man behind it, and special thanks to greencubator and Activ Solar, who brought me to Ukraine in 2012 (including the Crimea just before it came through Russia) invaded).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbR3T9wR6pk (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA3yyMqNxFM (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8AA_6sSYts (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2fvvXtbGH0 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuNA5jbwNFo (/ embed)

No, this is not a 2020 Cybert truck, but it is certainly a cool, tough electric vehicle.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









advertisement