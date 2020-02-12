Michael Clarke is living out his worst fears after it has been confirmed that his seven-year marriage to wife Kyly has ended.

In his 2016 autobiography My Story, the former Australian cricket captain revealed the engagement issues he faced after his own parents Les and Debbie divorced.

Clarke wrote how Les had emotionally detached herself from Debbie in the fight against prostate cancer and how they had separated after more than 25 years.

“Your separation hit me to the core,” Clarke wrote. “When I separated from my then fiancé Lara Bingle in 2010, part of the undercurrent in my thinking was that if a couple like mom and dad can’t make it, what hope do I have?

“I don’t even want to start a serious relationship if it ends in separation. Mom and Dad are my heroes, and their marriage has always been a gold standard for (sister) Leanne and me. I can’t imagine the partnership to do justice to my parents. How can I do that if they can’t?

“It takes me a long time to overcome this fear. When Kyly Boldy and I meet, I open it up with her. There is a strength of love between us that helps me to overcome my self-doubt. “

Clarke describes how the two attended the same high school, Westfield Sports High in western Sydney, but “didn’t have much in common”.

His first attempt to get her attention by asking his best friend to ask for his number for him in a bar in Cronulla in 2007 failed and only after his high-profile relationship with ex-fiancee Lara Bingle broke down. The two married finally – on Twitter while on tour in the West Indies.

“At that point, I was having a hard time and I was touched by Kyly’s warmth and compassion,” Clarke wrote.

“She grew up in a very close and loving family and encouraged me to show my vulnerability instead of looking for ways to cover it up.

Kyly stands by Michael as he waits for the rain to clear in Adelaide. At that time, he was two runs away from honoring Phil Hughes with a moving century against India. Michael has given this photo of her wedding a title: "The happiest man in the world. Married @KylyBoldy yesterday to our beautiful families. Couldn't be happier!"

“You and I shared fundamental values ​​- she knew that the people you turned to were your family and close friends when things were most difficult. She could see that I needed the comfort of a family, and I also fell in love with her family.

“This strong bond of unity has further strengthened me at a time when my self-confidence was shaken. She convinced me that I could hope for the kind of privacy I wanted that I shouldn’t give up. “

The Clarkes again rely on the support of family and friends after the Australian exclusively announced that they wanted to divorce.

“After living apart for a while, we made the difficult decision to break up as a friendly couple,” the statement said.

“With the utmost respect for one another, we have come to the conclusion that this is the best way for us to do while we are committed to raising our daughter together.”

The joint statement comes just 12 months after Kyly has emphatically rejected suggestions that the couple’s relationship had been in conflict after Michael made gossip headlines when he and his assistant Sasha Armstrong were on the back of a super yacht in Sydney Habrour was photographed.

“We are not, have never been and will never split up,” Kyly told Daily Mail Australia in January 2019.

Michael, Kyly and daughter Kelsey Lee at the start of his autobiography My Story.

