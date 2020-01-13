advertisement

The division round is arguably the best NFL weekend on the calendar, and in a season with positive ratings for the league, the overall numbers for the four games have largely continued this trend.

With four games in three networks (it was time for CBS to double dip with Titans-Ravens and Chiefs-Texans), both primetime games were the best choice for CBS and Fox. In reverse order, here is Fox’s PR release for their Sunday night game, which saw an average of 38 million viewers.

By traditional standards, Fox’s main show won the night with 8.6 points in the 18-49 demo. Earlier Sunday, CBS had the exciting game between Chiefs and Texans, in which Kansas City fell 24-0 and the Chiefs beat the rest of the competition 51-7 against Houston.

Back to Saturday, the titans who were upset about the ravens won the primetime night for CBS as you would expect.

And NBC’s afternoon broadcast was also impressive.

All in all, the league’s rights partners probably don’t have many complaints today.

