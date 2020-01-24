advertisement

India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak retired from the Australian Open doubles after losing in two sets against Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic on Friday.

Sharan and Sitak lost 6: 7, 3: 6 to the Brazilian-Croat couple in a two-round match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

The Indian duel ended with Sharan’s defeat when Rohan Bopanna was eliminated in the first round on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza’s first grand slam appearance after maternity leave ended with an early retirement when the Indian ace retired halfway to her wife’s doubles due to a calf injury. She had also withdrawn from the mixed doubles to protect her calf from stress.

Bopanna is the only Indian still in the fight. The 39-year-old will accompany Nadiia Kichenok from Ukraine in a mixed double. The duo will meet Frenchman Nicolas Mahut and Chinese Zhang Shai in the first round on Saturday.

