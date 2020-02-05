advertisement

President Donald Trump won an acquittal for removal from office in the United States Senate on Wednesday, ending the third presidential trial in American history with votes that divided the country, tested civic standards and fueled the tumultuous race of 2020 for the White House.

The majority of senators have expressed unease at Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine which resulted in the two impeachment articles. But the final counts – 52-48 in favor of acquitting the abuse of power, 53-47 in obstructing the Congressional investigation – remained far behind. Two-thirds of the “guilty” votes would have been required to reach the constitutional bar for serious crimes and offenses to convict and remove Trump from office.

The result on Wednesday followed months of remarkable dismissals from President Nancy Pelosi’s home to Mitch McConnell’s Senate, reflecting the country’s staunch division of supporters for three years in Trump’s presidency.

What began as Trump’s request to Ukraine to “do us a favor” has turned into a far-reaching 28,000-page report compiled by House investigators accusing an American president of engaging in a phantom diplomacy that threatened US foreign relations for personal and political gain as he pressured the ally to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden before the next election.

No president has ever been removed from the Senate.

A politically emboldened Trump impatiently predicted the rationale, deploying the verdict as a political anthem in his bid for re-election. President says he did nothing wrong, denouncing “witch hunt” and “hoax” as extensions of the investigation by Special Councilor Robert Mueller into the interference of the 2016 Russian campaign by those who came to get him from the start of his presidency.

The vote on Wednesday afternoon was quick. With Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over the trial, senators sworn to do “impartial justice” stood at their desks for the roll call and declared their votes – “guilty” or “not guilty”.

On the first indictment, Trump was charged with abuse of power. He was found not guilty. The second, obstruction of Congress, also produced a verdict of not guilty.

Only one Republican, Utah Mitt Romney, the 2012 defeated presidential candidate, broke away from the GOP.

Romney choked while the latter relied on his faith and his “oath before God” to announce that he would vote guilty on the first charge, the abuse of power. He would vote to acquit the second.

Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 both won the support of all parties when they were left in power after a recall trial. President Richard Nixon has resigned rather than face his own party’s revolt.

Before voting, some of the most closely watched senators went to the Senate to tell their constituents and the nation what they had decided. The Senate chaplain opened the trial with daily prayers for senators, including a Wednesday seeking “integrity”.

Influential GOP senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who is retiring, was concerned that a finding of guilt “would fuel the fire” of the country’s cultural wars against Trump. He said that the Chamber had proven his case, but that it simply had not reached the level of indictment.

“It would tear the country apart,” said Alexander before his vote.

Other Republicans on Trump’s side said it was time to end what McConnell called the “circus” and move on. Trump’s ally, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, said it was a “sham” intended to destroy a presidency.

Most Democrats, however, have echoed House of Directors’ warnings that Trump, if not controlled, would continue to abuse the power of his office for personal political gain and attempt to “cheat” at new before the 2020 elections.

During the nearly three-week trial, the House Democrats who pursued the case argued that Trump had abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate on Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, before the 2020 elections.

They detailed extraordinary ghost diplomacy led by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani that raised alarms at the highest levels of government. Following Trump’s July 25 phone call to Ukraine, Trump temporarily cut off U.S. aid to the struggling ally who was fighting hostile Russia at its border. The money was finally released in September during the intervention of Congress.

When the House probed Trump’s actions, the president asked White House aides to challenge summonses to appear in Congress, which led to the charge of obstruction.

A key Democrat, Alabama Senator, Doug Jones – perhaps the most politically threatened for re-election in a state where Trump is popular – has announced that he will vote to condemn. “Senators are elected to make tough choices,” said Jones.

Questions from Ukraine continue to swirl. House Democrats could still summon former national security adviser John Bolton to witness revelations from his next book that provide a new account of Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents are almost sure to surface.

In concluding the arguments for the trial, the principal prosecutor, the representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Appealed to the sense of decency of the senators, that “the good things” and “the questions of truth” and that Trump ” is not who you are. “

“The president’s fundamental lack of character, his willingness to cheat in the elections – he is not going to stop,” Schiff told The Associated Press on Wednesday, predicting that more revelations would go public. “That will not change, which means that we will have to remain vigilant forever.”

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump when she took control of the House after the 2018 election, disdainfully saying to more liberal voices “that it is not worth it “.

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress argue that Democrats have been trying to undermine him from the start.

But a denunciation of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised alarms. The call was made the day after Mueller announced the findings of his investigation into Russia.

When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was amazed. “Perfectly wrong,” she said. A few days later, the speaker announced the formal investigation into the impeachment.

The result was the quickest and most partisan indictment in U.S. history, with no Republican joining the House of Democrats to vote for the charges, although a GOP congressman had left the party and voted for dismissal and two Democrats joined Republicans to oppose it. The Republican Senate kept pace with the fastest trial ever and the first without witnesses or deliberations.

Trump’s legal team with star lawyer Alan Dershowitz has made the general, albeit astonishing, statement that even if the President commits to the consideration as described, it is not flawless, as politicians see often their own political interest with the national interest.

McConnell, who holds a Republican majority of 53-47, prepared for the dissent, refusing efforts to extend the trial with more witnesses, arguing that the House should have done a better job.

Some GOP senators have distanced themselves from Trump’s defense, and other Republicans have dismissed conservative calls to release the name of the anonymous whistleblower. The Associated Press generally does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Trump’s approval rate, which generally languished between the mid and low of the 1940s, reached a new high of 49% in the last Gallup poll, which was conducted as the Senate trial was nearing its end. . The poll found that 51% of the public viewed the Republican Party favorably, the first time the number of GOPs has exceeded 50% since 2005.

