Run the Numbers unpacks the data that determines the key retail trends in the industry.

In recent years, the dialogue on diversity and inclusion in the workplace has continued to expand. The rise of the # MeToo movement has brought to the fore a perceived and, in some cases, discriminatory treatment of many minorities in companies – at all levels, including on their boards and in the C-Suite.

More than ever, it is imperative for companies not only to create an environment in which their employees are protected regardless of race, gender and origin, but also to hire committed managers whose tasks are to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. A number of companies have taken such additional steps – nearly two-thirds or 64% of employees said in a recent Glassdoor survey that their companies are investing more in D&I initiatives compared to previous years.

“In 2020 and beyond, as companies continue to usher in a new era of hiring action-driven teams for diversity and inclusion, we expect a wave of attitudes for leaders and managers that will contribute to the mission of building a more diverse and inclusive team to drive inclusive workforce, ”wrote Andrew Chamberlain, Chief Economist at Glassdoor, in the company’s annual Job & Hiring Trends report.

Although D&I programs have been around for decades, more and more employers in the U.S. are doubling their efforts to hire, hire, and retain professionals who can promote diversity in companies.

The report showed that online job openings for D&I functions – including D&I director, D&I manager, D&I advisor and chief diversity officer – increased by 30% in late August and 810 jobs nationwide were advertised. In other countries, including the UK, demand for such positions was even higher, up 106% year over year. Germany also grew by 79%, while France grew by 53%.

Data from the Glassdoor 2020 Job & Hiring Trends report.

CREDIT: Glassdoor

Glassdoor also saw an increase in job seekers’ interest in D&I jobs: search for such roles increased 35% year over year in the US, compared to 19% in the UK.

According to the researchers, the majority of D&I hiring activity has so far been recorded in large companies, with two-thirds of the positions in companies with more than 1,000 employees. Glassdoor pointed out that larger companies are not only subject to closer public and regulatory controls, but also have more capital that enables them to invest in dedicated D&I teams. However, it is also expected that more medium-sized employers will catch up this year.

“This dynamic will spread through 2020 and beyond,” the report said. “As many companies have learned over the past decade, words without action usually don’t change. We expect the tide to change in 2020 as more companies put their money where they want by hiring key D&I-focused people to bring about lasting change in their jobs. “

