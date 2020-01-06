advertisement

AHH summer, thank you for finally coming.

What better way to cool off than to plunge into a swimming pool?

From gently dipping your toes to lounging like a lizard on an inflatable toy or playing with

Marco Polo pools offer instant tranquility, bring people together and are an integral part of summer.

If you’re looking for a house that has one or just needs to beat the heat, we’ve put together some of our favorite items with epic water playgrounds.

So, grab your things, come to the pool, and take a look at four of the best Geelong pool property on the market.

52 Baker St, Ocean Grove

This three-story show stopper is set up like a luxury resort.

Think of a heated pool on the ground floor and a six-seater spa, a chic outdoor kitchen, cabanas (yes, you read that right), and a dressing room with established palm trees in the background to top it off.

Fletchers, Queenscliff’s agent Richard Poynder, said pools are often a consideration for coastal buyers, where many have or would like to have their own.

“People just love being on and in the water, whether at home or on the beach,” he said.

Mr. Poydner said he did not expect 52 Baker St to remain in the market for long with price expectations of $ 3.2 to $ 3.5 million.

1-3 Whyte Crt, Newtown

A suburban piece of paradise awaits you.

New owners can cool off after a workout on the tennis court, gym or sauna by the pool – all on site on this great property.

Thanks to the diving board and water slide, you can jump or slide directly into the pool or sit back and drink something cold in the spa.

Or just float away the day and admire the beautifully manicured gardens.

McGrath, geelong agent David Cortous, is selling the property for $ 5.8 million.

38 Sydney Ave, Geelong

The Clifton in the center of Geelong offers a fully fenced, solar-heated pool, a pool house with changing room and storage room, a garden studio and a toilet in the middle of private, landscaped gardens.

The pool is much deeper than you think, self-cleaning and has a retractable hard cover – pool ownership has never been so easy.

Whitford, Newtown agent Dale Whitford has the listing with a price guide from $ 2.95 million to $ 3.245 million.

29 Carr St, Barwon Heads

Greet the sun (and listen to the sounds of the nearby river and ocean) from the cobbled, north-facing outdoor zone in this incredible resort style.

New owners are equipped with a spa, an 8-meter pool with cover, and a convenient outdoor shower.

Throw in an electric awning and granite gas grill, and they’re all set for summer days and sun rays.

Bellarine Property, Barwon Heads agent Levi Turner, set the price at $ 2 million.

